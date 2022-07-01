We kick off the month of July on a hot note as temperatures soar to near 90!

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A southwesterly flow on Friday pushes more heat and humidity into the Southern tier with some sun and highs warming to, or just above 90.

From Friday mid afternoon into the early evening, a shower/storm or two may pop up well ahead of an approaching cold front, but for the most part Friday looks to be dry. Despite the scattered nature of the storms, any that do form have the capability of causing some gusty winds and even some hail.

A cold front moves through the area late Friday night. There should be widespread showers and even a few storms Friday night and they are tapering just after sunrise on Saturday. With high pressure and drier air building in, our weather Saturday should improve with increasing sunshine and lowering humidity after noon time.

It is cooler behind the cold front, but we are only backing off to more seasonable levels. Expect highs Saturday afternoon closer to 80 degrees.

It is looking great for the afternoon picnics and especially the evening fireworks displays!

High pressure building in later Saturday looks to be the dominant weather feature for us as we round out the end of the holiday weekend.

There should be a decent amount of sun, seasonably comfortable temperatures and low humidity for Sunday and Monday.

The 4 th of July continues to look dry in our forecast. Enjoy the holiday!

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Few pop up showers and storms are possible. Highs near 90.

Friday Night: Rain showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: SW 6-12 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers mainly in the morning. Turning drier and sunny after noon time. High around 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Monday (Independence Day): Sunny. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.

Thursday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.

