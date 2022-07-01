ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

We kick off the month of July on a hot note as temperatures soar to near 90!

By Kate Thornton
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oFYTf_0gRzUZM400

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – A southwesterly flow on Friday pushes more heat and humidity into the Southern tier with some sun and highs warming to, or just above 90.

From Friday mid afternoon into the early evening, a shower/storm or two may pop up well ahead of an approaching cold front, but for the most part Friday looks to be dry. Despite the scattered nature of the storms, any that do form have the capability of causing some gusty winds and even some hail.

A cold front moves through the area late Friday night.  There should be widespread showers and even a few storms Friday night and they are tapering just after sunrise on Saturday.  With high pressure and drier air building in, our weather Saturday should improve with increasing sunshine and lowering humidity after noon time.

It is cooler behind the cold front, but we are only backing off to more seasonable levels.  Expect highs Saturday afternoon closer to 80 degrees.

It is looking great for the afternoon picnics and especially the evening fireworks displays!

High pressure building in later Saturday looks to be the dominant weather feature for us as we round out the end of the holiday weekend.

There should be a decent amount of sun, seasonably comfortable temperatures and low humidity for Sunday and Monday.

The 4 th of July continues to look dry in our forecast. Enjoy the holiday!

Friday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Few pop up showers and storms are possible. Highs near 90.

Friday Night: Rain showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could have heavy rain and gusty winds. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: SW 6-12 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers mainly in the morning. Turning drier and sunny after noon time. High around 80.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. High near 80.

Monday (Independence Day): Sunny. High low 80s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.

Wednesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.

Thursday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High around 80.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Thousands Lose Power After Overnight Storm

Many are still without power after thunderstorms swept the Southern Tier last night. Broome and Chenango County saw thousands of power outages as a result of last night's downpour, as well as many downed trees. Among the worst hit was Whitney Point, with over 1,000 outages as of this morning.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
News Channel 34

Mess’s Fireworks on the 4th

July 4th weekend is the busiest time of year for fireworks stores across the country. Locally, Mess’s Fireworks in Great Bend, Pennsylvania get busier with each passing year. The store has been operating for over twenty years, and owner Jerry Mess says that each year, people come in looking for bigger fireworks. Mess’s proximity to […]
GREAT BEND, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Independence Day#Wivt#Southern
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Sicily

July 4th – Meet Sicily! Sicily is a 1 year-old spayed female. She is a beautiful long hair cat with very soft fur. She is more off to herself but still a lovable cat. If you’re interested in Sicily, you can contact the Broome County Humane Society Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Spiderman

July 1st– Meet Spiderman! Spiderman is a 9 year-old spayed/neutered cat. The gender is unknown but they will swing into your life and become an amazing addition. They are a bit shy but rest assured when they warm up to you they will be by your side all the time. If you’re interested in Spiderman, […]
BROOME COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Ithaca Voice

Fireworks displays scheduled throughout July 4 weekend

ITHACA, N.Y.—Just as the summer kicks off, a local favorite event has been canceled for the third year in a row. The Ithaca Rotary Community Fireworks draws in thousands of people each year, but has not been held since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon the events’ cancellation, the...
WETM 18 News

Downtown Elmira multi-vehicle crash blocks traffic

Traffic is flowing normally at the intersection and all debris has been cleared from the roadway. ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic slowed in downtown Elmira Friday afternoon after a crash on Clemens Center Parkway. Reports of the multi-vehicle crash on the Clemens Center bridge just south of Water Street came into 18 News around 4:15 […]
ELMIRA, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy