FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
Fire Safety Event at Fire Station #1 in Washington
The public is invited to a Fire Safety event on Tuesday, Oct 25th at fire station #1 at 200 Harned Ave. Basic fire safety will be explained and the fire station will also have smoke alarms for those who need them. Fire trucks will be available for kids to look...
Daviess County Arrest Report
James Garrett, 30, of Washington, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and criminal trespass. Bond was set at $25,000. Stephen Fitzgerald, 67, of Washington, was arrested on a charge of OVWI Refusal. Bond was set at $2,000.
Non-Accidental Vehicle Fire in Washington
On October 17, 2022, at approximately 03:15 AM, Officers with WPD’s 3rd shift responded to the 700 block of SW 6th St for a vehicle fire. It was apparent to Officers on scene that the fire was non accidental. A WPD Detective and WPD CSI responded to the scene...
Burn Ban Extended in Daviess County
Daviess County Commissioners have issued a BURN BAN for Daviess County effective immediately and good for 7 days. 1. campfires and other recreational fires, unless enclosed in a fire ring with dimensions of 23 inches in diameter X 10 inches high or larger;. 2. open burning of any kind using...
18 Year Old Served Warrant For Rape and Strangulation
On October 15, 2022, Officers with the Washington Police Department’s 2nd shift arrested 18 year old Miroodchy Celeste on a warrant for two counts of Rape and one count of Strangulation. The warrant was issued as a result of an investigation worked by a WPD Detective earlier this month.
Citizen’s Complaint Leads to Drug Arrests in Bruceville
Knox County – Sunday afternoon, October 16, Indiana State Police and Knox County sheriff’s deputies initiated a drug investigation after receiving information illegal drug activity was occurring at a residence located at 4406 North SR 67, Bruceville. At approximately 11:30 p.m., Officers executed a search warrant at the residence and located marijuana, approximately 6 grams of methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Andrew Woods, 40, and Brandi Petelle, 37, were both arrested for various drug offenses. They are currently being held on bond in the Knox County Jail. Three of their children were also inside the residence. The Department of Child Services was contacted, and all three children were released to a family member.
2 Year Old Suffers Injuries in Bushhog Farm Accident
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to a farm accident on Saturday. Around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, dispatchers received a call about a 2-year-old male that had been run over by a bushhog at a residence on Country Road 1250 North in Odon. Emergency personnel responded and found the toddler with serious injuries to his legs. He was transported to Daviess Community Hospital and then taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. The investigation found the 2-year old was riding with his father on a horse-drawn bushhog when he fell off and his feet were caught. An update on his condition and names were not released.
House Fire in Montgomery Monday Night
Several neighboring agencies joined the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department in battling a house fire Monday night in Montgomery. The call came in just before 10pm and when fire officials arrived, the house was engulfed in flames with a person believed to be inside. Thanks to the help of a neighbor, the person inside the home was brought out safely and crews worked to battle the blaze for over three hours. The cause of the fire was believed to be a kitchen stove. No injuries were reported. The call was one of four handled on a busy day for the Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department Monday night.
Warehouse Fire in Evansville Could be Seen From Space
A warehouse fire that started just after 4:30 yesterday morning, burned so hot that it showed up on National Weather Service infrared satellite images from space. “The warehouse fire in Evansville is burning so hot that it is showing up on satellite and on the Evansville radar! Our thoughts go out to those battling the fire this morning. Stay safe if you live in that area!,” Tweeted the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky.
41 Safe Stops At East Side Park on Halloween
The Washington parks and recreation safe stop will take place on October 31st from 5 to 8 pm at Eastside Park in Washington. It will be a walking trail this year that is half a mile in length and features 41 stops along the walk. Organizers are asking you to...
Good Samaritan Screening Events in November
Good Samaritan will be offering two cancer screening events this November. The first is a free screening mammogram event at the Breast Care Center on November 3 for patients who are uninsured or underinsured. The second is a skin cancer screening on November 8. Breast Care Center Manager, Crystal Beadles,...
Company Receives Funding To Help Cyber Attacks
Inside Indiana Business reports that a Bloomington-based cyber security company has secured $3 million dollars in funding to advance their A.I. platform to battle ransomware attacks. SecondSight helps businesses to better understand their digital assets and assess their risk value to file an insurance claim. The new cyber technology will help cyber insurance providers better quantify a company’s cyber risk severity and calculate loss. The company currently has 20 employees and is looking to double that in the next year.
Stigma Stoppers Coming to Washington High School
Jenilee Counsil and Shaina Bradley talk about Stigma Stoppers coming to Washington High School Oct 26th at 6pm. Listen to the full interview here…
Charles A. Freyberger
Charles A. Freyberger, 60, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 peacefully in his sleep. He was born on March 12, 1962 in Jasper, Indiana to Joan (Harker) and Darrell Freyberger. Growing up, Charles worked many hours on family farm, waking up early and staying up late milking cows and...
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr
Jack Ray Hinkle Jr. passed away peacefully from this life and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday October 14, 2022, at the age of 51. He was born on March 27, 1971, in Daviess County Indiana. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife...
Gary Lee Wagler
Gary Lee Wagler, 54, of Montgomery, passed away surrounded by his loving family at 6:07 p.m. Saturday, October 15, 2022 at IU Health Bloomington Hospital. He was born December 28, 1967 in Washington, Indiana to the late Lester K. “Murphy” and Ida Mae (Knepp) Wagler. Gary married Barbara...
Take 5 for our Community – Front Porch Art and Music Fest
Steve Belcher talks about the Washington Front Porch Arts and Music Fest on Oct 28-29. Listen to the full interview here…
Rodney Eugene Sipes
Rodney Eugene Sipes, 70, of Shoals, passed away October 15, 2022, after a brief illness, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie. Born November 14, 1951, in Cale, IN, he was the son of Cecil and Evelyn (Sanders) Sipes. He married Anna Stroud on June 11, 1971, at the Methodist Church in Indian Springs.
Do You Have Ideas For a Better Community?
You can join Daviess County Economic Development on October 28th and participate in the Downtown Dream Walk Board. This event is perfect if you have ideas on how to better our community. This event will give you the chance to post any new business ideas for our community, new community...
