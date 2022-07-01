Several neighboring agencies joined the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department in battling a house fire Monday night in Montgomery. The call came in just before 10pm and when fire officials arrived, the house was engulfed in flames with a person believed to be inside. Thanks to the help of a neighbor, the person inside the home was brought out safely and crews worked to battle the blaze for over three hours. The cause of the fire was believed to be a kitchen stove. No injuries were reported. The call was one of four handled on a busy day for the Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department Monday night.

