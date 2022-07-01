Only 0.1% of people can find all the numbers in this mind-bending optical illusion

It’s the advanced algebra of optical illusions.

Thought being in the one percent of optical illusion buffs was impressive? Puzzle lovers are blowing a gasket trying to decipher this numerical eye exam, which can reportedly only be solved by 0.1% of people. The vexing visual jigsaw was first shared on TikTok in April, but is currently blowing up as viewers strain their orbital muscles trying to crack it.

“Only 0.1% can see all 10 numbers,” reads the caption to the illusion, which was shared by user @purpzosaur. The puzzle’s difficulty is compounded by the GIF of the dancing monkey in the background, which seemingly tries to confuse the eyes like an ocular hockey goalie.

[Warning: Spoilers Below]

On its face, the eye-defying illustration appears to only show four numbers: six, eight, four and one. However, upon closer inspection, it becomes apparent that there are far more numbers concealed within the “literal image,” which is defined as fusing together smaller images to create a larger one .

Unfortunately, even the most hawk-eyed TikTok users struggled to find all 10 integers while many came up with vastly different answers from each other.

“I can only see 12346789,” said one frustrated viewer, while another wrote, “I see 12346780 and 00 (infinity).”

“I see 64801,” another brain teaser buff claimed.

However, other optical illusion gurus claimed to ace this numerical decathlon with one claiming, “I’m a goddess because I see 12345678910.”

Viewers reportedly had the most trouble spotting the number five, which, according to several puzzlers, is formed “by the gorilla when he starts swinging his right arm.”

One even joked that there are far more than 10 numbers as they spotted the symbol for “infinite.”

This isn’t the first illusion to leave puzzlers scratching their heads. In April, the internet had a collective eye-neurysm trying to spot the hidden words in this cryptic illustration , which can only be solved by one percent of people.