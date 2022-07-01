ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Details about Jeremy Giambi’s suicide emerge

By Anthony Farris
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNearly six months after former MLB player Jeremy Giambi was found dead inside his parents’ Southern California home, details about his untimely death have been uncovered. An autopsy obtained by the New York Post confirmed that Giambi, 47, committed suicide by shooting himself in the chest. He also left behind a...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

MLB
