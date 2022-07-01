ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Red Flag Warning issued for Western Alaska Range by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 15:40:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-02 01:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are imminent...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Campbell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-05 08:35:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-05 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Campbell; Charles Mix; Clark; Codington; Davison; Deuel; Douglas; Edmunds; Faulk; Gregory; Haakon; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Hughes; Hutchinson; Hyde; Jackson; Jerauld; Jones; Kingsbury; Lake; Lyman; McCook; Mellette; Miner; Potter; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp; Walworth SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 436 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CAMPBELL CHARLES MIX CLARK CODINGTON DAVISON DEUEL DOUGLAS EDMUNDS FAULK GREGORY HAAKON HAMLIN HAND HANSON HUGHES HUTCHINSON HYDE JACKSON JERAULD JONES KINGSBURY LAKE LYMAN MCCOOK MELLETTE MINER POTTER SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP WALWORTH
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Duval, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:19:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Duval; St. Johns FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast Florida, including the following counties, Duval and St. Johns. * WHEN...Until 415 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 218 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jacksonville Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Neptune Beach, Palm Valley, Sawgrass and San Pablo. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flagler, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 14:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Flagler; St. Johns The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Flagler County in northeastern Florida South central St. Johns County in northeastern Florida * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 258 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Palm Coast, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Palm Coast, Bunnell and Espanola. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy