Manchester United Home Kit Launch Delayed Until July 8th

Manchester United’s home kit launch is said to have been delayed to the 8th July instead of the proposed launch on July 1st according to footyheadlines.

United’s home kit was set to release on Friday 1st however Adidas and Manchester United have reportedly agreed to postpone the launch until July 8th instead.

There is currently no reason known as to why the delay has been applied as fans are still anticipating the official launch from the club and manufacturer.

United’s kit has already leaked several times in months gone by due to exclusive pictures snapped and posted to social media.

The kit features a number of retro style pieces across it, including a retro type of collar as well as the badge placed on the back drop of a shield.

Despite the kit already being on sale in a number of foreign countries, the kit is yet to be officially unveiled by the club and is not yet up for sale officially.

Kit sales are a huge source of income for a worldwide club like United and the continued delays of a kit launch will have its effects.

The report comes from footyheadlines who say;

“Adidas and Manchester United have apparently postponed the launch of the 22-23 home kit. It will be released on Friday, July 8.”

