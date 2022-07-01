ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New on Netflix in July 2022: All the new movies and shows to stream this month

By Molly Edwards
 4 days ago

There are tons of new movies and TV shows on Netflix this July. First up is Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 , which drops its final two episodes on the first day of the month, meaning we don't have long to wait to find out what'll happen next. That's not the only big release coming soon, either, with the live-action Resident Evil series also arriving this month, along with Persuasion starring Dakota Johnson, and The Gray Man with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

We've rounded up every single new movie and TV show headed to Netflix this July in both the US and the UK, so you can get ready for a month of binge-watching from whichever side of the pond you're on. We've also picked out our top three choices of the month to help you figure out just what's worth watching. So, for the complete lowdown on the streamer's offerings this Jul, scroll on.

Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 – July 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VmCtJ_0gRzTFyz00

(Image credit: Netflix)

The final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 part 2 arrive on July 1. They'll be supersized episodes, with the first clocking in at around 1 hour 25 minutes, while the finale will be a massive 2 hours and 19 minutes . A fight between Eleven and Vecna is on the cards, while the show's creators have warned that we "should be concerned for everybody. " Ominous... For more, check out our guides to Stranger Things season 5 and the Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 ending .

Resident Evil – July 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AdTkn_0gRzTFyz00

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Resident Evil franchise continues to expand on Netflix with a new live-action series. The show, set in 2036, takes place 14 years after an apocalyptic virus and follows Jade Wesker as she fights to survive. But, her father is disturbingly connected to the Umbrella Corporation, and she's haunted by something that happened to her sister Billie. Ella Balinska, Lance Reddick, and Siena Agudong star.

The Gray Man – July 22

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D8WVe_0gRzTFyz00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo helm this action film, which stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Gosling plays Courtland Gentry, a CIA agent who is being hunted down by Evans' villainous Lloyd Hansen after getting hold of some sensitive information. Bridgerton's Regé-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, and Billy Bob Thornton co-star.

New on Netflix US in July 2022

New on Netflix US: July 1

  • Stranger Things season 4 part 2
  • A Call to Spy
  • Big Daddy
  • Blue Jasmine
  • Boogie Nights
  • Catch Me If You Can
  • Deliverance
  • Falls Around Her
  • Final Score
  • Goodfellas
  • I Am Legend
  • Insidious
  • LOL
  • Mean Girls
  • Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
  • Natural Born Killers
  • Old School
  • Police Academy
  • Semi-Pro
  • Seven
  • Snatch
  • The Dark Knight Rises
  • The Dirty Dozen
  • The Pursuit of Happyness
  • The Talented Mr. Ripley
  • The Terminal
  • Vampires
  • Wyatt Earp
  • Zero Dark Thirty

New on Netflix US: July 3

  • Blair Witch

New on Netflix US: July 4

  • Leave No Trace

New on Netflix US: July 6

  • Control Z season 3
  • Girl in the Picture
  • Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
  • King of Stonks
  • Uncle from Another World

New on Netflix US: July 7

  • The Flash season 8
  • Karma's World season 3
  • Vinland Saga season 1

New on Netflix US: July 8

  • Boo, Bitch
  • Capitani season 2
  • Dangerous Liaisons
  • How to Build a Sex Room
  • Incantation
  • Jewel
  • The Longest Night
  • Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls
  • The Sea Beast

New on Netflix US: July 10

  • 12 Strong

New on Netflix US: July 11

  • For Jojo
  • Valley of the Dead

New on Netflix US: July 12

  • Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
  • How to Change Your Mind
  • My Daughter's Killer

New on Netflix US: July 13

  • Big Timber season 2
  • D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!
  • Hurts Like Hell
  • Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
  • Sintonia season 3
  • Under the Amalfi Sun

New on Netflix US: July 14

  • Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
  • Resident Evil

New on Netflix US: July 15

  • Alba
  • Country Queen
  • Farzar
  • Love Goals (Jaadugar)
  • Mom, Don't Do That!
  • Persuasion
  • Remarriage & Desires
  • Uncharted

New on Netflix US: July 16

  • Umma

New on Netflix US: July 18

  • Live is Life
  • My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along
  • StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read
  • Too Old for Fairy Tales

New on Netflix US: July 19

  • David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak

New on Netflix US: July 20

  • Bad Exorcist seasons 1-2
  • Virgin River season 4

New on Netflix US: July 21

  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 5

New on Netflix US: July 22

  • Blown Away season 3
  • The Gray Man
  • One Piece – new episodes

New on Netflix US: July 25

  • Gabby's Dollhouse season 5

New on Netflix US: July 26

  • August: Osage County
  • DI4RIES
  • Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
  • Street Food: USA

New on Netflix US: July 27

  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 4
  • Dream Home Makeover season 3
  • The Most Hated Man on the Internet
  • Pipa
  • Rebelde season 2

New on Netflix US: July 28

  • A Cut Above
  • Another Self
  • Keep Breathing
  • Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

New on Netflix US: July 29

  • The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem season 2
  • Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time
  • The Entitled
  • Fanático
  • Purple Hearts
  • Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
  • Uncoupled

New on Netflix US: July 31

  • The Wretched

New on Netflix US: July TBA

  • Indian Predator: The Butcher of Delhi
  • Masaba Masaba season 2

New on Netflix UK in July 2022

New on Netflix UK: July 1

  • A Day to Die
  • Barbie: A Fairy Secret
  • Cult of Chucky
  • London Boulevard
  • Love Sarah
  • Mine
  • Stranger Things season 4 part 2
  • The Last Castle
  • Underworld
  • Underworld Evolution
  • Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
  • Underworld Awakening
  • Up in the Air

New on Netflix UK: July 2

  • Brilliant Corners Oman
  • Growing Up Gay
  • Wingmen

New on Netflix UK: July 6

  • Control Z season 3
  • Girl in the Picture
  • Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between
  • King of Stonks
  • Viceroys' House

New on Netflix UK: July 7

  • Karma's World
  • Vinland Saga

New on Netflix UK: July 8

  • Boo Bitch
  • Dangerous Liaisons
  • How to Build a Sex Room
  • Incantatation
  • Jewel
  • Ranveer Vs Wild with Bear Grylls
  • The Longest Night
  • The Sea Beast

New on Netflix UK: July 9

  • Beautiful Creatures
  • The Phantom of the Opera

New on Netflix UK: July 11

  • For Jojo
  • Team Zenko Go
  • Valley of the Dead

New on Netflix UK: July 12

  • Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
  • How to Change Your Mind
  • My Daughter's Killer

New on Netflix UK: July 13

  • Big Timber season 2
  • D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?
  • Hurts Like Hell
  • Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
  • Sintonia season 3
  • Under the Amalfi Sun

New on Netflix UK: July 14

  • Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
  • Resident Evil

New on Netflix UK: July 15

  • Alba
  • Country Queen
  • Farzar
  • Love Goals (Jaadugar)
  • Mom, Don't Do That!
  • Persuasion
  • Remarriage & Desires
  • Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain

New on Netflix UK: July 16

  • Apollo Astronauts: Training NASA's Moon Men
  • 13 Factors That Saved Apollo 13
  • India's Forgotten People
  • The Saturn V Story

New on Netflix UK: July 17

  • The Father

New on Netflix UK: July 18

  • Live is Life
  • My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along
  • StoryBots: Laugh, Learn Sing (Collection 2 – Learn to Read)
  • Too Old for Fairy Tales

New on Netflix UK: July 19

  • David A. Arnold: It Ain't For the Weak

New on Netflix UK: July 20

  • Virgin River season 4

New on Netflix UK: July 21

  • Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous season 5

New on Netflix UK: July 22

  • Blown Away season 3
  • My Village People
  • The Gray Man

New on Netflix UK: July 25

  • Gabby's Dollhouse season 5

New on Netflix UK: July 26

  • DI4RIES
  • Street Food: USA

New on Netflix UK: July 27

  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches season 4
  • Dream Home Makeover season 3
  • The Most Hated Man on the Internet
  • Pipa
  • Rebelde season 2

New on Netflix UK: July 28

  • A Cut Above
  • Another Self
  • Keep Breathing
  • Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

New on Netflix: July 29

  • Case Closed: Zero's Tea Time
  • Detective Conan: Zero's Tea Time
  • Fanático
  • Purple Hearts
  • Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
  • The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem season 2
  • The Entitled
  • Uncouple

New on Netflix UK: July TBA

  • Can't Stop, Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story

For more, make sure to check out our lists of the best Netflix movies and best Netflix shows streaming now.

Community Policy