One Open House In Rye This Weekend (July 2 & 3)

Rye Playland, under the new management of Standard Amusements, hosted fireworks on Sunday, July 3rd. Special FX Wizard ran the fireworks show. There is another show planned for Monday, July 4th. Enjoy the video & photos.
The floating annual concert Rock the Boat was held in Milton Harbor on its Sunday rain date to the delight of all those arriving by boat, kayak, paddleboard, raft, noodle or other floating device. The concert features local bands The M62s, Cam Shaw, Urban Coyotes, Summerfeet and special guests Stand...
Rye PD made a DWI arrest Sunday evening after when a driver was seen traveling the wrong way on the Playland Parkway ramp located off the Boston Post Road. At approximately 9:55pm, a Rye Police Officer traveling eastbound on the Playland Parkway ramp located off the Boston Post Rd observed a red Audi traveling the wrong way westbound up the ramp. The Officer turned his vehicle around and safely stopped the motor vehicle.
Comments / 0