One Open House In Rye This Weekend (July 2 & 3)

Rye PD made a DWI arrest Sunday evening after when a driver was seen traveling the wrong way on the Playland Parkway ramp located off the Boston Post Road. At approximately 9:55pm, a Rye Police Officer traveling eastbound on the Playland Parkway ramp located off the Boston Post Rd observed a red Audi traveling the wrong way westbound up the ramp. The Officer turned his vehicle around and safely stopped the motor vehicle.

RYE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO