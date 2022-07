Warren E. Macemon

Carolyn Joan Jacqueline Ittel, age 89, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Minneapolis. A celebration of life will be Friday, July 8, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St James Lutheran Church in Howard Lake, Minnesota, with interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis at a later date. Visitation will be at the church on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. Further visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the service. A luncheon will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. James Lutheran Parochial School. Arrangements are with Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Howard Lake.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO