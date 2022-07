HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The defendant in a double homicide entered not guilty pleas to all charges during his arraignment Tuesday morning in Reno County District Court. Kyle Hardwick was recently bound over on two counts of first degree murder in the deaths of 58-year-old Philip Anstine and 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates in August of 2021. He is also charged with theft and had a fourth count of solicitation of perjury for trying to convince a friend to lie on the witness stand or not show for the hearing at all.

RENO COUNTY, KS ・ 17 HOURS AGO