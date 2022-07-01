Nebraska Statement About Big Ten Expansion

Authorities have been notified about an inmate missing from the Community Corrections Center – Omaha (CCC-O). John Strickland #212451 left the facility today without authorization. He removed the electronic monitoring device he was wearing in the area of 42nd and Cuming in Omaha. According to a press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, Strickland started his sentence October 5, 2021. He was sentenced to three years on charges out of Hall County that include criminal mischief, theft (3rd offense), and terroristic threats. He has a tentative release date of January 26, 2023. Strickland is a 50-year old man, 5’11”, 195 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol. CCC-O is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

OMAHA, NE ・ 17 HOURS AGO