Ankeny, IA

Ankeny SummerFest is coming to The District at Prairie Trail this year. Here's what you need to know.

By Chris Higgins, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
A decades-long summer tradition will have a new location when it returns to Ankeny this month.

After an absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ankeny Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting SummerFest July 8-10, this time in The District-Prairie Trail commercial and entertainment area. The festival will have live music, food, an entertainment garden, a carnival, fireworks and more. Organizers say the move will allow for the full use of amenities and accessibility in the District.

"I think it's going to be a great event, and I know everyone's been anxiously awaiting for it to come back," said Ashley Cundiff, co-chair of Ankeny SummerFest 2022. She's personally looking forward to seeing The Pork Tornadoes live.

This year's theme for the family-friendly event is "DinoSoar into Ankeny."

When is SummerFest? Where is it?

Ankeny SummerFest is being staged in the District at Prairie Trail near the Kirkendall Public Library, 1250 S.W. District Drive.

The event will start at 5 p.m. Friday and run until midnight that first night. More hours: noon to midnight Saturday, July 9, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 10.

There will be a tournament for knockerball, a game where participants tumble around inside inflatable bubbles, starting 9 a.m. July 10.

How do I park?

Parking will be limited on the SummerFest grounds. Organizers ask attendees to park at the Des Moines Area Community College Ankeny campus, off DMACC Boulevard, where shuttles will be available to transport people to and from the celebration. Walking or biking is also an option.

When are the parades? Where are they?

The grand parade will be 9 a.m. Saturday, July 9; it starts at Southview Middle School, 1020 S.W. Cherry St., and ends at Northview Middle School, 1302 N. Ankeny Blvd. The route will go north on Southwest Cherry Street, cross First Street and continue onto Northwest Ash Drive, turn east onto Northwest 18th Street before ending at Northview. The parade will last about two hours.

The kiddie parade will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 8; it starts near the Neveln Center and the intersection of Southwest School Street and Southwest 3rd Street in the Uptown Area. It will make a loop along School Street, 2nd Street, Pleasant Street and 3rd Street.

When and where is the fireworks show?

The fireworks show will be at the District — fireworks will be launched at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10, from Promenade Park.

SummerFest music lineup

Numerous music acts are playing SummerFest in the entertainment garden. Artists performing include:

Friday

  • Singer-songwriter Elizabeth Mary, 5-6:30 p.m.
  • Country artist Casey Muessigmann, 7-8:45 p.m.
  • Singer-songwriter Zach Miller, 9:15-11 p.m.

Saturday

  • Indie rock band Plumero, 3-3:45 p.m.
  • Cover dance band Final Mix Show Band, 4:30-6 p.m.
  • Alternative pop/rock artist Bonne Finken, 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Cover party band The Pork Tornadoes, 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

Sunday

  • Reggae band The Sheet, 4:30-6 p.m.
  • Top 40/R&B band Dick Danger Band, 6:30-9 p.m.

Everyone is welcome in the entertainment garden. There will also be beer and canned cocktails available in exchange for drink tickets inside for those 21 and older.

Where is the carnival?

The carnival and rides will be behind the library. The carnival will be open from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, July 8; 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, July 9; and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, July 10.

Wristbands for unlimited rides will be $25 and available for purchase from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 8; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 9; and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10.

Family Fun Day

Family Fun Day will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 10, in the library playground area. There will be superheroes, princesses, face painting, balloon art and more.

Are pets allowed at SummerFest?

They are not.

Will there be food at SummerFest?

There will be roughly 20 food vendors on-site, including local businesses.

Will there be ATMs?

There will be ATMs on-site for attendees to get cash.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

The Des Moines Register

