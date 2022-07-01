ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Man died after getting hit by a train in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QHsQb_0gRzQYcB00
Man died after getting hit by a train in Long Beach (Long Beach, CA)Nationwide Report

A man lost his life after getting struck by the Metro A Line train in Long Beach. As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian accident took place in the 100 block of First Street at approximately 4:02 p.m. [...]

Read More >>

More California News from Nationwide Report™

California Resources from Nationwide Report™

Want more? Follow us on NewsBreak and join our Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nationwide Report

26-year-old Shawnkel Washington died after a hit-and-run crash in Arlington Heights (Los Angeles, CA)

26-year-old Shawnkel Washington died after a hit-and-run crash in Arlington Heights (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. 26-year-old Shawnkel Washington was identified as the woman who lost her life after getting struck by a vehicle early Saturday morning in Arlington Heights. The fatal hit-and-run crash took place at about 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Wilton Place [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Jose, CA
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Accidents
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Demetrius Powell dead after a fiery crash in Corona (Corona, CA)

31-year-old Demetrius Powell dead after a fiery crash in Corona (Corona, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Demetrius Powell, from Las Vegas, as the man who lost his life following a fiery crash on Friday in Corona. Officers actively responded to the area of the southbound Corona (15) Freeway and the Temescal Canyon Road on-ramp at about 2:40 a.m. after getting reports of a traffic collision [...]
CORONA, CA
Nationwide Report

30-year-old male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Pomona (Pomona, CA)

30-year-old male pedestrian dead after a hit-and-run crash in Pomona (Pomona, CA)Nationwide Report. A 30-year-old male pedestrian lost his life after getting hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning in Pomona. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the area of Mission Boulevard and Towne Avenue after getting reports of a hit-and-run crash at about 2:15 a.m. [...]
POMONA, CA
Nationwide Report

39-year-old Christopher Berry dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on 405 Freeway near Van Nuys (Los Angeles, CA)

39-year-old Christopher Berry dead after an auto-pedestrian collision on 405 Freeway near Van Nuys (Los Angeles, CA)Nationwide Report. On Saturday, authorities identified 39-year-old Christopher Berry, from Indianapolis, as the man who lost his life after getting struck by a vehicle on Friday near Van Nuys. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at about 1:46 a.m. south of Burbank Boulevard on the San Diego (405) Freeway [...]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Resources#Accident#The Metro A Line#California Drivers#Daily Newsletter
Nationwide Report

32-year-old Brett Mitchell died after a hit-and-run collision in Bellflower (Bellflower, CA)

32-year-old Brett Mitchell died after a hit-and-run collision in Bellflower (Bellflower, CA)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, officials identified 32-year-old Brett Mitchell as the man who lost his life after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Bellflower. The fatal hit-and-run collision was reported at 8:49 p.m. Saturday on Woodruff Avenue at Alondra Boulevard [...]
BELLFLOWER, CA
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)

1 person dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)Nationwide Report. One person died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning in Santa Clarita. As per the initial information, the authorities actively responded to the northbound 5 Freeway near the 14 Freeway interchange at about 3:39 a.m. after getting reports of an auto-pedestrian crash [...]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Structure Fire, Power Lines Explode in Long Beach

On Monday July 4, 2022 at approximately 8:42pm, Long Beach Fire and Long Beach Police responded to a garage fire in the alley rear of 2000 Block Lime Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters located a garage in the alley fully engulfed with fire and smoke. Down power lines on fire we’re observed exploding, LBFD firefighters had to push back until the electrical wires were stable.
LONG BEACH, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC San Diego

Teenager Shot Twice Outside Car Wash in Long Beach

A 16-year-old girl was shot in the upper and lower body Sunday in Long Beach. Her wounds were not considered life-threatening. She was last reported in stable condition, according to Long Beach police spokesman Brandon Fahey. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Magnolia Avenue at about 11:45 a.m....
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Southern California juvenile white sharks are 'hanging out' near beaches but not concerned about humans: study

Juvenile white sharks are "hanging out" near beaches in Southern California but are not necessarily interested with humans, says the researcher of a study published in June. A group of researchers from California State University, Long Beach and the University of Minnesota published the study in June, and one of their findings is that juvenile white sharks tend to spend long amounts of time along Southern California coastal beaches because there is more food and fewer predators.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Man shot while riding bike in Central Long Beach, investigators say

A man was transported to the hospital in stable condition after being shot in Central Long Beach early this morning. Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

ANOTHER Body Found on Los Angeles Freeway near Exposition Park

LOS ANGELES – The California Highway Patrol was investigating the early morning discovery of a body in the slow lane of the southbound Harbor (110) Freeway near Exposition Park. This is the second body found on a Los Angeles freeway in the last two days. The body was reported...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

44K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic, health and safety news.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy