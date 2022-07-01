Davis Cup: Andy Murray 'really keen' on return for Great Britain in Glasgow

All-rounder Moeen Ali has called time on his long association with Worcestershire after deciding to rejoin Warwickshire this summer.The 35-year-old came through the Warwickshire ranks and made his first-class debut there in 2005 before joining the Pears the following year.Ali has been with Worcestershire ever since, playing almost 350 games across all formats, scoring more than 13,000 runs and taking over 300 wickets.𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝗵𝗼𝗺𝗲, 𝗠𝗼! 💙Warwickshire County Cricket Club has signed England international all-rounder Moeen Ali on a three-year white-ball contract.📝 https://t.co/GOU3tocZe5🐻#YouBears #MoIsHome pic.twitter.com/ak2xu9ZdeW— Bears 🏏 (@WarwickshireCCC) July 6, 2022The Birmingham-born all-rounder has won three trophies during that time, including...

SPORTS ・ 30 MINUTES AGO