Columbus, IN

Ivy Tech Community College Columbus is hosting free informational sessions

wbiw.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS – The Ivy Tech Community College Columbus campus is offering individuals interested in entrepreneurship or public service an opportunity to learn more...

The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce announce 10 Under 40 award recipients

Bloomington – The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce announced Friday the ten young professionals who will receive a Ten Under 40 Award at this year’s celebration. The 11th Annual Ten Under 40 Awards will be held on Friday, July 22 at the Woolery Mill and will be co‐hosted by The Chamber and its YPB (Young Professionals Bloomington) program.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bloomington Chamber of Commerce seeks nominations for annual awards

Bloomington – The Greater Bloomington Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for seven awards that recognize and honor individuals, businesses and organizations that have distinguished themselves through outstanding volunteerism, accomplishments and contributions in the community. The awards will be presented at The Chamber’s Annual Meeting on Thursday, September 29, 2022.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Join the Mitchell Community Library for the “On the Wild Side” informative event on July 8th

MITCHELL – The Mitchell Community Library will host an “On the Wild Side” informative event with a Spring Mill Interpretive Naturalist on Friday, July 8th at 2:00 p.m. They will discuss a type of large river and stream-dwelling amphibian known as a Hellbender. There will also be a live turtle on-site for those in attendance to see, as well as an interactive homemade slime activity.
MITCHELL, IN
City
Columbus, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Columbus, IN
Education
LCIS approve personnel changes during June meeting

FAYETTEVILLE – The Lawrence County Independent School Board approved the following personnel changes Thursday night during their meeting. Newly appointed Board President Jason Lyons abstained from the vote, with all other board members approving the changes.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
LCIS Board Officers named during Thursday meeting

FAYETTEVILLE – The Lawrence County Independent School board named their new officers who will start presiding during the July meeting. Jason Lyons previously served as the Board Secretary during the first year of the school’s existence, while Corey Hudson and Eric Johnson were added to the board during the March 2022 regular School Board meeting.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
Commissioners vote to have United Healthcare as the new county employees healthcare provider

BEDFORD – United HealthCare will be the new county employees’ healthcare insurance provider. According to Miles Parker, of Parker Insurance Group, the county currently has healthcare insurance coverage through Anthem. However, due to an increase in major medical claims the county can no longer afford to stay with Anthem after a significant premium increase.
BEDFORD, IN
Local Veterans honored during Flag Raising Ceremony Monday morning

BEDFORD – The Bedford Golden Corral held a flag-raising ceremony on Monday, July 4th, to honor local veterans for their service and the sacrifices they made to keep our country safe. The ceremony opened with prayer by Pastor Bob Courson of the Mitchell First Church of God. Members of...
BEDFORD, IN
Scott County Prosecutor Selected to Chair IPAC Board of Directors

INDIANA – Scott County Prosecutor Chris Owens was recently voted in as the new Chairman of the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council Board of Directors during IPAC’s annual Summer Conference. Owens, the prosecutor in Scott County since 2017, will serve as Chair for the 2022-23 cycle. Owens spent the...
SCOTT COUNTY, IN
Bedford Planning Department issues monthly report for June

BEDFORD – The Bedford Planning Department issued its monthly report for building construction and permits issued for the month of May, for a total of 2,446,037.20. A total of 19 permits were issued for the month of May including $62,117.20 in new residential construction. List of permits for June:
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Sue Jane Eisele

Sue Jane Eisele, 68, of Mitchell, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Garden Villa in Bloomington. Born February 23, 1954, in Mitchell, she was the daughter of Wilbur Leland and Sarah Louise (Terrell) Eisele. Sue loved the outdoors, animals, and singing. She was a big Patsy Cline fan. Survivors...
MITCHELL, IN
Obituary: Francis M. Stone

Francis M. Stone, 86, of Indianapolis and formerly of Bedford, died Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, at Hamilton Trace in Fishers, Indiana. Born in Bedford, Francis was the son of Wayne A. and Ilene (Malott) Stone. He was never married. Mr. Stone was employed for over 40 years by L.S. Ayres Department Stores. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Bedford, The Indianapolis Chapter, the American Guild of Organists, and the National and Kentuckiana chapter of the Organ Historical Society. He maintained a serious avocation regarding the music, history, construction, and sound of pipe organs although he was not an organist or organ builder himself.
BEDFORD, IN
On Track: I-69 Finish Line Project Update

INDIANA – The I-69 Finish Line construction is heating up this month in Marion County. Contractors are making good progress in replacing local road bridges over the southwest leg of I-465. The new Madison Avenue overpass is expected to open in mid-to-late July, with the Carson Avenue overpass closing shortly afterward. The Mann Road and Thompson Road intersection, just south of the I-465 bridgework, is scheduled to close later this month for a long weekend of road construction from Thursday evening through early Monday morning.
MARION COUNTY, IN
Police Log: July 5, 2022

1:26 a.m. Robert Thomas, 48, Bedford, battery, domestic battery in the presence of a child, battery of a public safety officer. 12:05 a.m. 911 call at US 50 East and Shawswick Station Road. The Sheriff’s Department was alerted. 12:39 a.m. Request for a welfare check in the 510 block...
Obituary: Dustin Lee Milligan

Dustin Lee Milligan, 32, of Mitchell, passed away Saturday, July 2, 2022. Born June 17, 1990, in Lawrence County, he was the son of Jerry Dean Milligan and Patricia Kay York. Dustin worked as an underground miner and sawyer for Indiana Limestone/Polycor. He loved hunting, playing pool, fishing, riding ATVs, and playing cornhole. Dustin loved music. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 9107 Auxiliary. Dustin was a member of Ruffcut Ministries and was baptized there.
MITCHELL, IN
Bedford Firefighters respond to house fire on U Street over the weekend

BEDFORD – Bedford Firefighters responded quickly to a house fire over the Fourth of July weekend with all residents safely getting out of the home. According to Bedford Fire Chief John Hughes, the call came in around 2:37 a.m., with Fire Engine 2 arriving on the scene within three minutes of receiving the call.
BEDFORD, IN
Obituary: Ruby Doris Grissom

Ruby Doris Grissom, 88, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022, at White River Lodge. Born July 23, 1933, in Judah, she was the daughter of Dras and Ollie (Deckard) Covey. She was a graduate of the Needmore High School. She had worked in the K-Mart Pharmacy and was the manager of their restaurant. She had also worked as a cook at Mitchell High School and for Robert’s Brass. She attended the Grace Full Gospel Church.
BEDFORD, IN

