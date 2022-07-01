Ivy Tech Community College Columbus is hosting free informational sessions

Francis M. Stone, 86, of Indianapolis and formerly of Bedford, died Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, at Hamilton Trace in Fishers, Indiana. Born in Bedford, Francis was the son of Wayne A. and Ilene (Malott) Stone. He was never married. Mr. Stone was employed for over 40 years by L.S. Ayres Department Stores. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Bedford, The Indianapolis Chapter, the American Guild of Organists, and the National and Kentuckiana chapter of the Organ Historical Society. He maintained a serious avocation regarding the music, history, construction, and sound of pipe organs although he was not an organist or organ builder himself.

BEDFORD, IN ・ 14 HOURS AGO