Woodbridge, VA

Prince William Police investigating shooting in Woodbridge

By Will Gonzalez
 4 days ago

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is investigating a shooting in Woodbridge.

According to a tweet from the department, the shooting took place on the 13900 block of Jefferson Davis Highway and at least one person is injured.

Police investigating death of woman in Petersburg double shooting

Drivers in Prince William are asked to avoid the area and expect a heavy police presence as they investigate this incident.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.

