Permits Filed for 431 Seventh Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn

Construction is progressing on 601 Baltic Street, a topped-out ten-story residential building in Gowanus, Brooklyn. Designed by Orlando Diaz of Form4 Design Studio and developed by Yiannes Einhorn of Einhorn Development Group, the 30,018-square-foot structure will yield 25 condominium units spread across 22,659 square feet as well as 1,654 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Built By Grid is the general contractor and King Contracting Group in charge of the brick and CMU work for the property, which is located at the corner of Baltic Street and Fourth Avenue.
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 406 Midwood Street in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn. Located between New York and Brooklyn Avenues, the lot is near the Winthrop Street subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Jacob Scherman under the Homeland Property Group LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
Construction is complete on The West, a 12-story mixed-use building at 547 West 47th Street in Hell’s Kitchen. Designed by Concrete and StoneCycling and developed by CB Developers, SK Development, and Ironstate Development, the 201,000-square-foot structure yields 219 residential units ranging from studio to two-bedroom layouts as well as a 40,000-square-foot ground-floor Cadillac dealership. Corcoran Sunshine Marketing Group is handling sales and marketing, and CM & Associates Construction Management served as the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Eleventh Avenue to the west, West 47th Street to the south, and West 48th Street to the north.
It’s heartbreaking. Ever since Macy’s moved the fireworks barges up the East River, people still came in droves every year. Entire families with grandmas and tots, lugging beach chairs and coolers, setting up on the promenade as early as 2:00 p.m. Let’s hope they get the message in time this year. All reports are that the fireworks will not be visible from the Promenade or Brooklyn Bridge Park this year. Here is Macy’s (Macy’s’s?) handy graphic on where the barges will be set up and where to watch.
The Rudin Family has closed on a $415 million refinancing deal to complete a multi million-dollar capital improvement program at 3 Times Square in Midtown, Manhattan. Often referred to as the Thomson Reuters Building, the scope of work includes the creation of a new three-story lobby, touchless entry and elevator systems, upgraded elevator cabs, and a new amenity deck on the 16th floor.
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 310 Grand Concourse, a 14-story residential building in Mott Haven, The Bronx. Designed by Fischer + Makooi Architect and developed by Simon Kaufman, the structure yields 135,106 square feet, with 157 units and 66 enclosed parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 24 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $56,983 to $115,280.
In New York City, when you gotta go, you also gotta know where to go. There are fewer than 1,200 public bathrooms for the city’s 8.4 million residents and millions of tourists, according to the non-profit Urban Design Forum. This bathroom deficit was exacerbated during the pandemic lockdowns, leading the City Council to make a change to the city’s plumbing code that would require businesses to open up their restrooms to the public. The change hinged on City Hall’s interpretation of what “the public” meant. Ultimately, Mayor Eric Adams' administration decided the change did not actually require businesses to open up their restrooms to non-patrons, according to Crain’s New York.
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 22 Chapel Street, a 20-story mixed-use building in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by CetraRuddy and developed by DelShah Capital, the structure yields 180 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 55 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $79,098 to $215,150.
Façade work is wrapping up on Olympia, a 33-story residential tower at 30 Front Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by Fortis Property Group, the 401-foot-tall sail-shaped structure will yield 76 condominium units in one- to five-plus-bedroom layouts with interiors by Workstead. Sales and marketing are being led by Fredrik Eklund and John Gomes of the Eklund Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman and Karen Heyman at Sotheby’s, and Urban Atelier Group is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Front Street to the north, Washington Street to the east, and York Street to the south.
Prewar apartments don’t come much grander than the ones at 35 Prospect Park West, a building designed by eminent architect Emery Roth. This one is no exception, with two large bedrooms and two former maid’s rooms, endless nooks and crannies, and original Deco era tile in the bathrooms and kitchen.
Breaking Ground has completed construction on Betances Residence, a 152-unit affordable and supportive housing property at 443 East 142nd Street in Mott Haven, The Bronx. The development is Breaking Ground’s first Passive House-certified building and was completed in partnership with New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and the New York City Department of Housing Preservation and Development (HPD).
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 661 Manida Street, an eight-story residential building with senior housing in Hunts Point, The Bronx. Designed by Rise Architecture and developed by Josil Group, the structure yields 56 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 32 units for residents at 80 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $54,343 to $96,080.
NEW YORK — Mayor Eric Adams has lifted the ban that prevented certain city employees from working as part-time lifeguards with dual-employment waivers. Now, first responders can also work as lifeguards, THE CITY reported in a recent article. The change in policy is in response to New York City’s...
The affordable housing lottery has launched for a seven-story residential building at 304 East 134th Street in Port Morris, The Bronx. Designed by S. Wieder Architect and developed by Joel Rubin under the East 134th Terrace LLC, the structure yields 22 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $68,572 to $156,130.
Beloved Williamsburg bar Union Pool was damaged in a five-alarm fire early Friday morning that hospitalized seven people and also engulfed a neighboring bodega and Peruvian restaurant. According to fire department officials, a total of 14 people, including as many as 11 firefighters, required medical treatment at the scene near...
There’s a new public park just in time for the peak summer sunshine. A new portion of Bushwick Inlet Park, located at 50 Kent Ave., has opened full-time on the Greenpoint-Williamsburg Waterfront. Spanning nearly two acres, the new greenspace includes bike paths, a multipurpose field for various sports, a...
A housing lottery launched this week for 32 low-income units at a new development in the Bronx. Located at 661 Manida Street in Hunts Point, the 8-story building offers seniors newly constructed residences and a variety of amenities. New Yorkers earning 80 percent of the area median income, or between $54,343 for a single person and $85,440 for a household of two, are eligible to apply for the apartments, which range from $1,487/month studios to $1,583/month one bedrooms.
Flatbush Avenue, one of Brooklyn’s busiest traffic corridors, could be set to adopt a new bus lane along its length if advocates, local pols, and the city’s Department of Transportation get their way. Spanning Brooklyn between the Manhattan and the Marine Parkway bridges, Flatbush Avenue is arguably the...
