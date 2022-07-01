Permits Filed for 431 Seventh Avenue in Park Slope, Brooklyn

In New York City, when you gotta go, you also gotta know where to go. There are fewer than 1,200 public bathrooms for the city’s 8.4 million residents and millions of tourists, according to the non-profit Urban Design Forum. This bathroom deficit was exacerbated during the pandemic lockdowns, leading the City Council to make a change to the city’s plumbing code that would require businesses to open up their restrooms to the public. The change hinged on City Hall’s interpretation of what “the public” meant. Ultimately, Mayor Eric Adams' administration decided the change did not actually require businesses to open up their restrooms to non-patrons, according to Crain’s New York.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO