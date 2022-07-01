Immaculata Grads Recognized for Academic Achievement

Sydnie Panetta, left, and Margaret Murtha. Images via Immaculata University.

Sydnie Panetta of Royersford and Margaret Murtha of Pottstown were among the recent graduates of Immaculata University who were recognized for their outstanding academic achievement during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Panetta earned the Adeline E. Donio Medal for Biology, while Murtha earned the Sister Marian William Hoben Medal for English

