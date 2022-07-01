ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, NY

Gas for $6.99 a gallon? Westchester station stands out as drivers face high prices at pump

By Jonathan Bandler, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 4 days ago

Dan Projansky was headed north on Interstate 684 on Wednesday when his car’s gas light went on.

With no service stations on the road, he pulled off at Exit 4, and was immediately confronted by the gas roulette typical of American off-ramps.

The sign pointed to three gas stations in Mount Kisco to the left and one in Bedford to the right.

Projansky picked right. He lost. Big time.

That’s because a mile and a half down Route 172 he came to Bedford Shell, an eight-pump, full-service station that doesn’t promote its prices with a big sign outside. It’s not until you pull up to the pump that you see what you’re in for.

The cash price is $6.99 a gallon for regular gas. And there’s no break for charging it either. That set him back $7.13 a gallon in a county where most regular gas ranges from $4.89 to $5.29.

“Of course I feel kind of annoyed. Obviously they’re taking advantage,” said Projansky, a New York City resident who was taking his kid to camp upstate. “But this is a pretty tony area and they must not have many service stations. I can’t fault them if the people of this area expect a particular level of service.”

Had he turned left, Projansky might have driven an extra mile but his wallet would have thanked him. One of the stations there charged $5.09 and the other two $5.19. None of them charged extra for credit cards.

In Bedford he spent $82. The same 11-plus gallons in Mount Kisco would have cost him about $23 less.

He was not alone. Greg Dexter turned right off the highway the day before because the Shell was just two miles away.

“I’ve got no choice. Tank’s empty,” said Dexter, returning home to northern Maine after visiting his niece in Maryland.

But the price hadn’t fully sunk in. When it did, he had the attendant cut it off at $100 – for just 14 gallons. “It’ll get me part way home,” he said with a shrug.

The attendant, unsolicited, tried to offer some consolation as he wiped Dexter’s windows. “It is what it is. Like when you’re hungry, you have to eat.”

But a bluefin steak when all you need is a tuna sandwich?

Robert Sinclair, spokesman for AAA Northeast, said the price might seem outlandish but it didn’t surprise him that it was in an affluent community.

“I don’t think they would keep it up if people weren’t paying,” Sinclair said. “The retailer will tell you their costs are higher, for rent, for taxes. It’s about making money. Welcome to America.”

But just a mile and a half away, at the only other gas station in that part of Bedford, the Mobil at Route 172 and Long Ridge Road was charging $5.19 a gallon. Manager Michael Avila joked about the disparity.

“We always get people who put a gallon in there and come here to fill up,” he said. “To be honest (their price) is good for us because nobody goes there unless they have to.”

Some seemed to want to though.

Christine, a woman who lives up the road from the Shell station and would not give her last name, filled up her Maserati with $155 worth of premium gas on Wednesday. “It’s full service and that means something to me,” she said. “If I can avoid pumping gas I will.”

The Bedford station’s prices are so high that they charge the same for diesel as for premium, $7.85 cash and $7.99 credit. It seems they recognize $8 gas might be a tipping point.

Over an hour late Wednesday morning, the two attendants were not particularly busy. Only 12 people got gas, with Projansky and at least one other person eschewing the full service and pumping themselves.

Cars with out-of-state license plates pulling up to the pump and immediately driving off was not uncommon.

On Tuesday afternoon, the clerk in the convenience store said the manager was not available and agreed to pass along a reporter’s number.

When the reporter returned the next day and spoke to several drivers, the clerk waited more than 20 minutes before telling him he could no longer remain on the premises. She declined to comment on the prices, but seemed to justify them by pointing out that it was a full-service station.

She said the manager was still not there. A mechanic named Dom said management had been contacted and the message back was that the reporter had to leave. They would not provide a phone number for management, nor would an employee who answered the phone later.

The property was one of 17 in Westchester and Rockland that CH Realty IX/CG NY Stallion, a Virginia subsidiary of Dallas-based Crow Holdings Capital, bought in October from NY Dealer Stations LLC for $64 million, according to county land records. All the properties held Shell stations operated by other retailers.

Neither CH Realty nor the gas wholesaler, Sunrise Petroleum, set the price of gas at the Bedford station, a lawyer for the wholesaler said.

A survey of those 17 stations on GasBuddy.com showed no prices for the Bedford Shell and six others. But of the remaining nine, none charged more than $5.29 a gallon. The Bedford Shell’s prices have gone up like all others following the war in Ukraine but it’s been Westchester’s outlier for years, according to reviews on GasBuddy. Ron_10589 posted simply "Fuelish to go back" in February 2019.

Elsewhere in the northern suburbs, the gaps in pricing can be found mostly near state lines, like between Putnam County and Danbury. Or in Ramapo where a Gulf station in Airmont charged $5.29 but a few miles away in Park Ridge, New Jersey, a pair of Delta stations had regular for $4.55.

Closer to Bedford, there’s a clear disparity between North Castle’s two hamlets, one affluent, the other middle class. On Route 22 in North White Plains, two stations had regular gas for $4.89 while the third was at $5.19. Three miles up the road in Armonk, the Shell and Sunoco stations sold regular for $5.43 and $5.59, respectively. Those prices were among the highest in the Lower Hudson Valley – but still more than 20% below what the Bedford Shell was charging one exit to the north.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Gas for $6.99 a gallon? Westchester station stands out as drivers face high prices at pump

