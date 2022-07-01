NC State police welcome new therapy dog

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina State University Police Department has a new member on their team.

The department is welcoming a new therapy dog named Sasha.

Officer Crowson, her handler, has been working with her over the summer to get her acquainted to the campus, according to a tweet .

NCSU Police Department

They’re gearing up to greet students when they arrive in the fall.

Welcome, Sasha!

