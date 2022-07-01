ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

New NC law cracks down on organized retail crimes

By Nick Sturdivant
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jXKIH_0gRzLa2S00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In recent months, CBS 17 has covered numerous robberies — but a new bill signed into law may help see that change.

During separate incidents, thieves broke into stores, at times stealing tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise.

“Nationwide we are looking at about $7 billion worth of merchandise stolen every year,” said Andy Ellen, the President and General Counsel of the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association.

Alamance County district attorney targeting repeat offenders

Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper signed Senate Bill 766 into law.

The new law focuses on organized retail theft. Organized retail theft is two or more people working together to steal from businesses with the intent to resell.

The law also regulates high-volume third-party sellers online.

Ellen said this law is a proactive step to slow these types of crimes down.

“It increases penalties for those professional thieves,” he said. “We were never after the child that steals the one pair of sunglasses or a t-shirt. These are people whose job when they wake up every morning is to go steal from retailers in North Carolina.”

For thieves, depending on the severity of the crime and the amount stolen, it could ultimately mean more jail time.

“It is also very much a consumer protection thing especially (because) things stolen, like over-the-counter drugs, infant formula and things like that,” Ellen said.

Ellen also said organized retail crime leads to things like human and drug trafficking, in which he hopes this law can curtail, too.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

‘Major scam going on across the state right now’: Deal on Triad law enforcement shirts turns out to be a scam

(WGHP) — A deal on a law enforcement T-shirt turned out to be a scam.  Nearly every day, local law enforcement agencies have warned people about things like this in their community.  “It is a major scam going on across the state right now,” said David Hess, chief of Roxboro police and former president of the North Carolina […]
ROXBORO, NC
FOX8 News

NC’s Republican Senators back effort to adopt red-flag law

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The accused gunman involved in Monday’s shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, has many people questioning if the violence could have been prevented if law enforcement knew what Robert Crimo III was posting online? Police said Crimo left a trail of videos on social media alluding to violence and mass shootings. One […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
FOX8 News

Counties with the most college graduates in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The American philosopher and psychologist John Dewey once said, “Education is not preparation for life; education is life itself.”. Dewey advocated for an educational paradigm called pragmatism, which stresses the importance of learning academic concepts by experiencing them firsthand, instead of through lectures and repetition in a classroom.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Retail Crime#Consumer Protection#Fraud#Raleigh#Cbs 17#General Counsel#Senate
FOX8 News

PHOTOS: Historic building collapses in Mount Airy

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) — One of the oldest buildings in Mount Airy partially collapsed early Tuesday. Firefighters got the call early in the morning that the Main Oak Emporium, in the heart of downtown Mount Airy, had collapsed. Mount Airy police are waiting on engineers to come in and look at how structurally sound […]
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

Invasive fly from Asia spotted in Kernersville

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina. The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Service released a statement confirming an infestation of the spotted lanternfly in Kernersville. According to a news release from N.C. State University, the infestation...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $370 million

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — The Mega Millions jackpot grew another $10 million this week, bringing its total size for Tuesday night’s drawing to $370 million, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. A North Carolina winner of that jackpot would have the choice of taking the $370...
LOTTERY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX8 News

NC man wins over $950,000 after buying $1 ticket

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (9WGHP) — Vann Ray, of Efland, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $953,275 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Ray bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from Efland M-Mart on Mount Willing Road in Efland. He...
EFLAND, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
45K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy