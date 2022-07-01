ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

With Only 67 Days Left Until Labor Day, Peddler’s Village Still Makes the Most of Summer 2022

DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sHwx6_0gRzLPHL00
The Jul.–Aug. events at Peddler's Village are a must-do for patriots, foodies, beverage aficionados, shoppers, couples, and especially kids.Image via M. Edlow at Peddler's Village.

Peddler’s Village, knowing that area families may be hearing the tick-tick-tick of Summer 2022 passing by, has packed its calendar with plenty of opportunities to maximize the warm weather.

Best, all this opportunity kicks off almost immediately and runs well into August.

Red, White & Blue BBQ Bash

For example, the Red, White, & Blue BBQ Bash runs July 2–4.

It’s an all-American celebration and picnic that checks all the boxes: classic barbecue available for purchase and retro-style games like a three-legged race and a watermelon-eating contest.

Accompanying tunes to all this merriment is courtesy of the Galena Brass Band, which will perform daily.

On July 2, they’ll be augmented by the sounds of Martin and Kelly, an up-and-coming country group that has played with Willie Nelson, Alabama, and Brad Paisley. And on July 4, the Cheddar Boys (a local favorite folk group) will take over when the scheduled patriotic brass band sits out for a well-earned break.

Bluegrass & Blueberries

July 9–10 kicks off a weekend of pickin’-related events — as in both diving into one of summer’s most treasured fruits and enjoying some down-home country music.

Both events are free, featuring live entertainment and concerts, pay-as-you-go outdoor food and drinks, and family activities. Everything takes place against the backdrop of the village’s stunning sand sculptures, created by four world-renowned master sand sculpting teams.

Blueberries & Bluegrass brings on a stream of talented performers:

  • The Birdhouse Borderline
  • Flint Hill Express
  • Martin and Kelly
  • Station Hill Bluegrass
  • The Birdhouse Center for the Arts, featuring Justin & Bronwyn

Moving forward through its ensuing weekends, the summery celebration is chock-full of entertainers, family activities (bubble shows, kids’ crafts, etc.), and food trucks.

And speaking of food, the event’s signature ingredient — blueberries — will be omnipresent in Lahaska. Treats, drinks, butters, restaurant specials, and even merch will highlight the local treasure.

The month of July wraps up with a beer dinner on the 28th, held in conjunction with the Free Will Brewing Co., and a Food Truck Thursday the same date.

Lest anyone think that August will be devoid of any special programming, fear not. Its calendar already shows:

  • National Night Out, in partnership with the Buckingham Township Police Department (Aug. 2)
  • Peach Month, including a Sidewalk Sale (Aug. 6–7)
  • A Food Truck Thursday encore (Aug. 25)

For the full schedule of summer 2022 music and activities, visit Peddler’s Village online or call 215.794.4051. Admission to Peddler’s Village is free. Restaurant reservations are encouraged for sit-down onsite service; check the website for restaurant hours and menus.

The July sponsors for Peddler’s Village programming are:

To inquire about summer and fall events sponsorship, contact Christine Hensel Triantos via email.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lXoZw_0gRzLPHL00
Image via Peddler's Village.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Willie Nelson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy