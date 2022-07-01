ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Pedestrian dies after collision with vehicle on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TkLI2_0gRzKrpm00

Sigalert issued in Van Nuys after pedestrian fatally struck on 405 Freeway 00:20

A woman was killed Friday morning after she was struck by a vehicle as she walked on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys.

According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident, the collision occurred at around 2:45 a.m. after the woman, whose identity has yet to be revealed, was fatally hit by an oncoming car.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

As a result, a Sigalert was issued for all northbound lanes of the freeway and several southbound lanes until around 3:30 a.m.

The carpool, No.1 and No.2 lanes remained closed for much longer as officers continued to survey the scene.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Fourth of July firework crashes through Gardena home

A home was damaged after a Fourth of July firework flew through the roof of it Monday. The moment, captured on cell phone video, was terrifying to watch back for homeowner Jose Luna, who was in his backyard when the firework exploded in his daughter's bedroom in Gardena. "When I came in, I couldn't see. It's all the smoke and all the dust and I run out and tell my wife," said Luna. "I call the fire department because the house is on fire." He added thankfully his daughter was at work at the time and nobody was hurt. "We are lucky there are...
GARDENA, CA
CBS LA

Three dead, seven others injured after car crash in Winnetka

Three people were killed and seven other injured after a grisly three-vehicle collision in Winnetka Sunday evening. Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters were sent to the scene just after 9 p.m. on W. Vanowen Street. Upon arrival, they found that three men dead at the scene of the crash. According to Los Angeles Police Department, a Ford Explorer was allegedly speeding 65 to 75 miles per hour on W. Vanowen Street heading towards Corbin Avenue when it ran into a speed dip and lost control.Wild footage from the scene, which was obtained via home surveillance camera, shows the vehicle hurtling along before...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Van Nuys#California Highway Patrol#Freeway#Accident
CBS LA

OC investigators looking at whether illegal fireworks sparked several area fires

Investigators in Orange County are looking at whether illegal fireworks were to blame for a number of fires throughout the area on the Fourth of July holiday. Glen Colby, in Fullerton, was one of the first people to get water on his garage after it burst into flames and then spread to his home around midnight. Neighbors rushed to help the homeowner as firefighters rolled in. The cause of the blaze at Colby's home is under investigation, but firefighters shared their thoughts with the homeowner. "Probably a firework, that's what they're saying. A fireman said that," Colby told CBSLA. Illegal fireworks are to blame...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

16-year-old wounded following shooting in Long Beach

Authorities were investigating a shooting that occurred in Long Beach early Tuesday morning, which left a teenage boy wounded. Long Beach Police Department officers were dispatched to the scene on Rose Avenue just before 12:30 a.m., where they found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment and is said to be in stable condition. Officers did not have any suspect information readily available.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Probe continues into fatal officer-involved shooting in Huntington Park

Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate what led to an officer-involved shooting in Huntington Park. The incident unfolded around 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Alameda Street. It was there that officers responded to a disturbance call. When they arrived, they saw a female suspect who was allegedly chasing and attempting to stab a male victim who was 30 years old. The suspect had a pair of scissors in her hand, police said. When officers made contact, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The female was struck in the upper torso and died at the scene. She was also 30 years old. The male victim was treated for a non-life-threatening puncture wound. No officers were hurt. Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Family devastated after woman killed by hit and run driver in Arlington Heights

A family is left devastated after Shawnkel Washington was struck and killed by a car on Friday night right outside of her apartment.While Washington's family mourns her death, the suspect behind the wheel of the car that struck her is on the run.Washington's girlfriend old CBSLA Reporter Lauren Pozen that Washington left their apartment to get something from her car, which was parked across the street at the intersection of Pico Boulevard and Wilton Place.Two minutes later, she heard a crash - a sound that will now haunt her for the rest of her life.  Brianna Brown is still...
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS LA

Investigation continues into South LA officer-involved shooting

An investigation was underway after an officer-involved shooting in South Los Angeles. Police say they responded to a call of a man with a gun at 26th Place and Main just before 10 p.m. Saturday. It remained unclear what led up to the shooting. No officers were hurt. The suspect was transported to the hospital but his condition was unknown. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS LA

Firefighters knockdown massive fire at Woodland Hills warehouse

Firefighters controlled a major emergency fire in Woodland Hills Sunday evening, after a blaze erupted at a vacant warehouse. It took more than 80 Los Angeles Fire Department units just over an hour to knockdown the massive fire, located on N. De Soto Avenue and W. Oxnard Street, which was threatening nearby structures.Due to the nature of the fire, crews were forced to immediately work in defensive mode upon arrival at around 9:10 p.m.By 10:19 p.m., LAFD reported that most of the flames had been contained, though crews remained on scene as some "pockets of fire are difficult to reach with exterior hose lines."No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is unknown at this moment, though LAFD's Arson and Counter-Terrorism Section was called to the scene for investigation. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Jackknifed semi-truck prompts sigalert on WB I-210 Freeway at Wheatland Avenue

Officials with the California Highway Patrol have issued a sigalert for all lanes of the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway near Wheatland Avenue in Lakeview Terrace after a semi-truck collided with a car and jackknifed, spilling fuel onto the roadway. According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, approximately 100 gallons of fuel spilled across the roadway. Just before 6 p.m., CHP tweeted that the number one and two lanes on the westbound I-210 Freeway at Wheatland have been reopened, and that lanes three and four will remain closed for another hour. At about 6:20 p.m. the last two lanes reopened.
LAKEVIEW, CA
CBS LA

Montebello man dies after illegal firework explosion sends him to the hospital

A man was fatally injured by an illegal firework explosion in Montebello Monday evening. According to the Montebello Police Department, the man was handling illegal fireworks in the 1400 block of Germain Drive when he was seriously injured by an explosion. Crews took him to the hospital where he later died. Both police and the Montebello Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at around 6:30 p.m.Safe and sane fireworks are legal in Montebello, but according to authorities the one that the man was handling did not fall under that category. They were no immediately sure if the man was handling the fireworks or nearby at the time of the explosion.
MONTEBELLO, CA
CBS LA

Two people killed in suspected drunk driving pursuit

A suspected drunk driver and his passenger were killed when he tried to evade police during a speedy but brief pursuit from La Habra into Rowland Heights, where his vehicle crashed into another vehicle, authorities said Saturday.Paramedics took the driver of the second vehicle to a hospital with minor injuries, according to Sgt. Erik Roy of the La Habra Police Department.La Habra police officers had conducted a traffic stop for a possible drunk driver at about 10:40 p.m. Friday, Roy said."The vehicle initially yielded in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Arbolita Drive, before fleeing northbound at a high rate of speed," he said.The short pursuit ended in the area of Fullerton Road and Aguiro Street in Rowland Heights.Paramedics pronounced the driver and his passenger dead at the scene.
LA HABRA, CA
CBS LA

LA Fire crews knocks down house fire in Lincoln Heights

Los Angeles Fire Department units extinguished a fire that broke out at two-story house in Lincoln Heights Friday evening.It took the firefighters 25 minutes to knock down the blaze.The fire took place inside a 2,236 square-foot two-story vacant craftsman-style home that was built in 1950, according to LA Fire. The house is located at the 2659 block of North Pasadena Avenue in Lincoln Heights.One firefighter out of the 59 that were called to the scene was transported to a hospital for a non-life threatening injury. There were no other injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation and it's unclear how badly the property was damaged.
LINCOLN, CA
CBS San Francisco

Motorcyclist dies on EB I-580, crash shuts down four lanes, causing traffic

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) – A motorcyclist died in a crash on eastbound I-580 near Castro Valley Wednesday morning, and the resulting investigation forced the closure of four lanes of the freeway.KCBS first reported the accident at 7:22 a.m., noting that it involved a motorcycle and a dump truck in the two middle lanes of the freeway. Minutes later, it came out that the motorcyclist had died.It's unclear how long the investigation will take, so Caltrans officials suggested that drivers should take alternate routes, such as Castro Valley Blvd.All lanes were reopened by 9 a.m., according to Caltrans.This story will be updated.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
Motorious

Car Goes Flying Off California Freeway

A California man driving his truck with his family inside early one morning had the scare of his life as a car launched off a nearby freeway and crashed in the road, nearly hitting the truck. The surreal scene was caught on video by the man’s dashcam, capturing both his wife and 11-year-old daughter screaming at the shocking realization of how close of a brush they had with death.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

Amtrak train collides with car, killing 3 people

June 27 (UPI) -- An Amtrak train and a passenger car collided near a Northern California town, resulting in the deaths of three people, authorities said. The crash occurred Sunday at around 1 p.m. when the car collided with the train at a junction where the road meets the rails near the 3000 block of Orwood Road, in Brentwood, according to the East Contra Coast Fire District, KRON-TV reported. Brentwood is located about 60 miles east of San Francisco.
BRENTWOOD, CA
CBS LA

Fire damages condominium in North Hills area

A fire erupted in a two-story condominium in North Hills Tuesday damaging one of the units. Firefighters responded to the 9400 block of North Noble Avenue around 9:35 a.m. According to Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department, crews were able to extinguish the flames in 17 minutes. "Assisted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
124K+
Followers
23K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy