Pedestrian dies after collision with vehicle on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys

Sigalert issued in Van Nuys after pedestrian fatally struck on 405 Freeway 00:20

A woman was killed Friday morning after she was struck by a vehicle as she walked on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys.

According to California Highway Patrol officers investigating the incident, the collision occurred at around 2:45 a.m. after the woman, whose identity has yet to be revealed, was fatally hit by an oncoming car.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

As a result, a Sigalert was issued for all northbound lanes of the freeway and several southbound lanes until around 3:30 a.m.

The carpool, No.1 and No.2 lanes remained closed for much longer as officers continued to survey the scene.