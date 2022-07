The Missouri Department of Conservation is inviting middle school teachers to join them for a workshop that shows them how to bring their classrooms outdoors. A two-day workshop at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City will introduce teachers to the Discover Nature School’s Unhooked curriculum for students in 6th through 8th grades. Conservation Educator Ashley Edwards says their goal is to get teachers to take their students outside and set up interactive field experiences. Edwards says Missouri is well-suited for outdoor learning, since it has so many rivers, lakes, and ecosystems.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO