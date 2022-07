Georgia State finished 2021 by winning seven out of its last eight games, including a dominant performance (51-20) over Ball State in the Camellia Bowl. With 15 returning starters, coach Shawn Elliott's team has the pieces in place to push for a Sun Belt title. The emergence of Darren Grainger at quarterback was critical to the late-season improvement, and the senior is once again aided by a standout backfield with Tucker Gregg and Jamyest Williams doing most of the damage. The Panthers have a few holes to plug on defense and must navigate a schedule that features road treks to Marshall and Appalachian State.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO