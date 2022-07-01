ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

AAA: record number of Ohioans traveling for Fourth of July weekend

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
DAYTON — AAA is predicting a record number of Ohioans will be traveling this Fourth of July and experts recommend steps to keep yourself safe and save your holiday plans, in a media release Friday.

“Our Emergency Roadside Assistance crews aim to get drivers back on the go, without having to tow them,” said Herbie Gross, AAA Fleet Supervisor, Dayton.

AAA expects to rescue more than 446,000 Ohioans road this Independence Day weekend, the release said.

“The heat causes more hard breakdowns on vehicle electrical and cooling systems, which require tows,” Gross said.

AAA recommends every driver have an emergency kit in their vehicle, which includes water, non-perishable food items, jumper cables, a flashlight with extra batteries, emergency reflectors, basic hand tools and a first aid kit.

Auto experts also say many breakdowns can be prevented with the following routine maintenance:

  • Check tire pressure and condition monthly: Changes in temperature can affect tire pressure, which can cause uneven wear and shorten the life of a tire. In addition, worn tires can’t grip the road during wet weather conditions, which can lead to hydroplaning.
  • Check battery twice a year: Vehicle batteries typically last 3-5 years. Heat degrades a battery’s interior components of and shortens its life. Depending on the demands of the vehicle electrical system and driving habits, prolonged heat can even be harder on a battery than cold.
  • Maintain engine cooling system: Cooling systems must work extra hard during hot weather to keep engines from overheating. Coolant protects the radiator and internal engine components. Over time coolant degrades, and needs to be changed. Neglecting this can lead to long-term engine damage. Rubber cooling system components will also deteriorate in extreme heat. Motorists should inspect hoses and drive belts for cracking, bulges, soft spots or other signs of poor condition.
  • Top off fluids: Most fluids not only lubricate, but also serve as coolants by carrying heat away from critical engine components. When fluid levels are low, this cooling effect is reduced, and the probability of overheating increases. It’s important to keep up on routine oil changes, as reputable shops will also inspect other fluid levels when changing the oil.

AAA is also calling for motorists to be patient on busy roadways, which includes driving while not distracted, impaired or aggressively and obey Ohio’s Slow Down, Move Over law.

“We want to partner with the general public, first responders and other roadside workers to make this a safe holiday for all,” Gross said.

