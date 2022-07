Rafael Nadal and Nick Kyrgios will grace Centre Court on day eight of the Championships in Wimbledon.Former SW19 winner Simona Halep will also play on the biggest stage at the All England Club in a last-16 battle with fourth seed Paula Badosa.But with this year being the first when matches were scheduled on the middle Sunday, what used to be known as ‘Manic Monday’ will be a lot less hectic.Here, we look ahead to the start of the second week.Order of PlayMONDAY'S ORDER OF PLAY (CENTRE COURT, FROM 13.30 BST)Nakashima vs KyrgiosBadosa vs HalepVan De Zandschulp vs Nadal#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100—...

