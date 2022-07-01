ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, IN

Bridge Work to Close County Road

By Ken Hartman
clintoncountydailynews.com
 4 days ago

Clinton County Central Dispatch has announced that beginning of...

clintoncountydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
clintoncountydailynews.com

Temporary Nightly Closures of US 52 Ramp to I-65 Southbound Near Lebanon

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the ramp from U.S. 52 southbound to I-65 southbound, near Lebanon, will close nightly on or after Monday, July 11 for ongoing work on the added travel lanes project. The closure will last from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Wednesday, July 13, weather permitting. Crews will be placing temporary pavement for ‘Phase Three’ of this project, and also moving the barrier wall.
LEBANON, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Boil Water Advisory Issued

The Frankfort Water Works has issued a boil water advisory late Tuesday morning for the water main tie-in. This will affect 15 customers in the 800 to 1200 block of McKinley Avenue. Affected customers were notified to boil water for drinking, cooking and/or oral hygiene purposes.
FRANKFORT, IN
bcdemocrat.com

23-year-old from Brown County killed in Trafalgar accident

TRAFALGAR — A 23-year-old from Brown County was killed in a deadly police pursuit that occurred June 25 outside of Trafalgar. An early morning police pursuit resulted in the death of Jacob G. Roberts, 23, of Nineveh, and sent Trafalgar Police Officer Dustin Moody, 30, of Greenwood, to the hospital with severe injuries. Because Moody was in such bad shape details released over the weekend were sparse. Since then, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office investigators have been able to put together a more clear picture of what happened.
TRAFALGAR, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
Clinton County, IN
Government
City
Clinton, IN
Local
Indiana Traffic
County
Clinton County, IN
ottumwaradio.com

Rollover Accident Kills Indiana Man

A single-car, rollover accident in Lee County claimed the life of an Indiana man on the 4th of July. According to the Iowa State Patrol, at 2:39 PM, a 2003 Dodge Caravan driven by 58-year-old Giang Nguyen of Anderson, Indiana was traveling northbound on Highway 27. The accident report states...
LEE COUNTY, IA
clintoncountydailynews.com

Schultz Leaving Boone County Chamber

Boone County Executive Director Diane Schultz has announced she is leaving her position with the Chamber. “I want to take a moment to share how much I have enjoyed my role, as Executive Director, the past five years. I am extremely grateful to have had the opportunity to work with amazing chamber and community members,” said Schultz in a press release. “The wonderful relationships I have made with business and community members are invaluable. While there have been so many amazing highlights over the previous five years, I am most proud of working with entrepreneurs to start their dream business, connecting businesses and individuals with resources to address their business and personal needs, developing and implementing initiatives for attendees to advance personally and professionally, collaborating with communities and organizations for the betterment of Boone County, and much more!”
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Semi driver dies in I-70 crash in Putnam County

PUTNAMVILLE, Ind. — A semi-truck driver was killed Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, in a crash on Interstate 70 near Cloverdale. A preliminary investigation by State Police found that the 2001 Volvo semi tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 36 mile marker around 8:25 a.m. when, for an undetermined reason, the driver lost control of the semi and hit a guardrail. The impact from the crash caused the semi to flip over and catch on fire, killing the driver.
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction
WIBC.com

Morgan County Clerk, Auditor Candidate, Killed in Wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind.—The Morgan County clerk, also a candidate for county auditor, died in a wreck Saturday evening. The wreck happened on State Rd. 67, about 7:15 p.m. The 2022 Dodge pickup left the road and hit some trees, said the Morgan County Sheriff’s Dept. The truck had been traveling where the four lane transitions into a two lane highway, though the cause of the wreck was not immediately apparent.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Noblesville Man Arrested for OWI in Jasper

A Noblesville man was arrested in Jasper on Friday. The Jasper Police Department says they located a suspicious male subject in a U-Haul behind Jasper City Hall. Upon checking on the subject, they say he showed signs of intoxication. The male subject was identified as 34-year-old Bryce Querin. Querin was...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Morgan County Clerk Killed, husband critically injured in crash

Morgan County Clerk Stephanie Elliott and her husband John Elliott were critically injured in a crash on Saturday according to the sheriff’s office. Elliot was the current clerk for Morgan County and the current Republican candidate for the Morgan County Auditor in the November general election. Elliot and her husband were driving in a pickup […]
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Boone County Hires New Director

The Boone County Chamber of Commerce board of directors announces today it has hired the organization’s new executive director. Joslyn McGriff-Bensley brings over 15 years of leadership and professional experience to the position including strategic planning, project management and relationship building. “Joslyn’s skills, acumen and presence impressed our board,...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WLFI.com

Lafayette Stars and Stripes Fireworks show has an alternate location

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Anyone who plans to find a good view of the Stars and Stripes Fireworks might want to set their sights further down river. The fireworks will not be launched from the bridge like usual. The location had to be moved due to some construction on the west side of the river.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

3 Lafayette buildings damaged by fireworks Monday

The Lafayette Fire Department reported 10 incidents involving fireworks Monday. Three of these incidents involved damage to buildings, displacing a total of 10 people, according to a Tuesday press release from LFD. Eight residents were displaced from an apartment in the 2100 block of Fincastle Avenue after fireworks were placed...
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Heat Advisory for Indiana on Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a Heat Advisory for portions of central, east central, north central and west central Indiana, including Clinton County, from 1-9 p.m. Tuesday. Heat Index values up to 107 expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. Extent of...
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

LFD responds to several fires over holiday

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Fire Department responded to 10 incidents involving fireworks on the Fourth of July Holiday. According to the LFD, there were three structure fires due to fireworks along with additional grass and dumpster fires. "Discharged fireworks are recommended to be soaked in a container...
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Community Celebrates Independence Day At TPA Park

The heat and humidity didn’t keep folks away Monday from the park as record numbers of people came out to celebrate the 4th of July. There were many vendors, Pound with Amy & Zumba, Lazer tag, Music by Eliana Weston, The Peaceful Kings, and The Indigos, Basketball, and a lot of community enjoying the day.
FRANKFORT, IN
WTHR

Plainfield pursuit ends in deadly crash in Putnam County

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — State Police accident reconstruction investigators were called to the scene of a deadly crash in Putnam County Saturday afternoon, July 2, 2022. A car pursued by Plainfield Police from Hendricks County along U.S. 40 crashed near Putnam County 550 East, killing the driver. Authorities have not...
PLAINFIELD, IN
FOX59

Plainfield PD pursuit leads to fatal crash, car up in flames

PLAINFIELD — Saturday at 1:43 p.m., Jefferson Township Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to report of a vehicle fire. The incident was a result of a vehicle pursuit by Plainfield PD and the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department. The call for police came in as a report of an intoxicated or impaired driver heading westbound on […]
PLAINFIELD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy