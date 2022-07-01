ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Compton, CA

Man killed in fiery hit-and-run collision in Compton

By CBSLA Staff
 4 days ago

Man killed in fiery hit-and-run collision in Compton

The search for a hit-and-run driver in Compton continued Friday morning after they fled from what ended up being a fiery scene.

Authorities were called to the crash site just after 10:30 p.m. at Alondra Boulevard and Petrolia Avenue, where they found a Nissan Altima engulfed in flames.

The driver of that vehicle, a man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

After investigation, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were able to deduce that the victim and the suspect, behind the wheel of an unknown vehicle, were both heading in the same direction when a collision occurred, causing the Nissan to slam into a tree in the center divider of the road and burst into flames.

Deputies had no information on the suspect or their vehicle.

Compton Fire Department crews assisted with containing the fire.

