ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Need for trusted journalism is more important than ever to help Oregon progress

By Les Zaitz
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H2N42_0gRzJVe700

Oregon journalists working together across the state provide one way to build trust in the media. (Amanda Loman/Oregon Capital Chronicle)

The fate of news in Oregon should matter mightily to you.

Getting the facts about government, the economy, social justice and more is what it takes to make good decisions.

And those decisions affect your life – where you chose to live, the quality of teachers educating your kids, the condition of the streets you use to get to work.

But finding facts – information you can trust – is increasingly a challenge in Oregon and across the country.

I reflect on this as I finish up my stint at editor of the Oregon Capital Chronicle. This, July 1, is my last day as I retire from this duty.

I remain committed to the idea that all of us in Oregon and in the U.S. are better off with robust journalism that is rooted in accuracy and fairness. But journalist ranks have been thinning in recent years.

Fewer journalists

On average, two newspapers a week are closing in this country, a recent report found. Researchers listed one county In Oregon – remote, sparsely populated Wheeler – as the only one in the state without a local newspaper.

Newspapers are only one measure of journalism’s impact. In some places, digital news sites have emerged to fill the gap, such as the Yachats News and the Ashland.News .

And that’s why, about a year ago, I joined in the effort to launch Oregon Capital Chronicle, a statewide digital news service.

The number of reporters assigned to cover state government is a fraction of what it was 20 years ago.

Many of those still covering the state are talented and diligent. But there are just too few eyes on the agencies and public officials. Too much is getting done that you don’t know about.

The Capital Chronicle was born to change that. States Newsroom , a national nonprofit, has poured millions into opening state operations, including funding the Oregon unit.

The ambition of its leaders and mine was to give Oregonians more access to more news on state government and politics.

The resulting work has been meaningful.

Deputy Editor Lynne Terry last fall produced a powerful series looking at serious gaps in care for Oregon children needing mental health care.

Reporter Julia Shumway provided unflinching coverage of Nicholas Kristof’s run for governor, digging hard into his background despite obstacles raised by him and his campaign.

And Alex Baumhardt produced a jaw-dropping package of stories investigating how the powerful Port of Morrow evaded the efforts of a meek Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to rein in its pollution. That work was aided by a terrific partnership with the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication.

Along the way, this team of professionals kept you informed on how the state was handling the pandemic, what regulators were doing about worker safety, and provided deeply-reported profiles on the people making big decisions that affect your life.

A new editor

By the way, Lynne succeeds me as editor – a great choice of a veteran Oregon journalist to take the Capital Chronicle forward.

Part of our contribution to Oregon is delivering this news at no charge. One result is that other news organizations in the state regularly publish the work of Lynne, Julia and Alex.

That gives even more Oregonians vital state government news, and that’s good for Oregon.

You read a great deal these days about the polarization that divides Oregonians and Americans into separate camps. Yes, there is a splintering of points of view. That’s not new. That’s the history of the U.S. What’s new is the relentless spotlighting of those differences, particularly in the national media. At times, we can seem doomed.

Here in Oregon, people like to talk about the urban-rural divide, as if somehow there is a good-evil, smart-dumb matrix.

That is, of course, nonsense.

For Oregon and for journalism, I remain an optimist. (I talked about this on a recent podcast on the Oregon Bridge ). I trust in the basic good nature and good sense of people. History shows that swings in political and social views can be wide, but the pendulum of political opinion eventually seems to move back to a more centrist – and representative – view.

So, perhaps, we all have to be a bit patient with ourselves, with our state and with the country. Despair is no solution.

And that brings me back to the news. As I take off my editor hat, I urge you to never stop seeking reliable, accurate sources of information. Find sources you trust. And then trust the facts. Be guided by the truth, not by polemics.

The post Need for trusted journalism is more important than ever to help Oregon progress appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 1

Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Will Oregonians support a more aggressive approach to reduce gun violence?

Oregon’s latest citizen-led effort to keep guns out of dangerous hands has become a go-to campaign in the wake of the rapid-fire slaughters of innocents in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. Hundreds of Oregonians have reportedly taken to the streets with clipboards in hand to qualify Initiative Petition 17, titled the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, for the November ballot.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State fails to enact majority of recommendations aimed to stem opioid misuse, audit says

UPDATED: Wednesday, 2:22 p.m.  As a deadly drug epidemic continues to rage in Oregon, state officials have only made a few changes recommended by the Secretary of State’s Office nearly four years ago to curb opioid misuse. That was the overarching finding of an audit released Wednesday of the state’s Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, which […] The post State fails to enact majority of recommendations aimed to stem opioid misuse, audit says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Native Americans, middle-aged Oregonians, unvaccinated most affected by long Covid, survey finds

A new survey by University of Oregon researchers found that Native Americans have been disproportionately affected by long Covid and have lower vaccination rates than the state average. The report, The Race Against Covid Is Not Yet Finished, also found that the state is severely undercounting cases and that the online reporting system for at-home […] The post Native Americans, middle-aged Oregonians, unvaccinated most affected by long Covid, survey finds appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Democratic governors call on Biden to use federal facilities for abortion access

A group of Democratic governors urged President Joe Biden on Friday to use federal facilities to provide access to abortions, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade last week. In a video conference with nine governors, including Kate Brown of Oregon, Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico […] The post Democratic governors call on Biden to use federal facilities for abortion access appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Former Keizer city councilor Rich Walsh is new Democratic nominee in competitive Oregon Senate race

KEIZER – Sitting in a folding chair under a basketball hoop in a sticky middle school gym on Thursday night, Rich Walsh heard the election results he had hoped to receive more than a month earlier.  Walsh, a former Keizer city councilor, lost the Democratic primary for a state Senate seat in May, coming in […] The post Former Keizer city councilor Rich Walsh is new Democratic nominee in competitive Oregon Senate race appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
KEIZER, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Supreme Court abortion decision: What happens in Oregon

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn a nearly 50-year-old right to abortion has little immediate impact in Oregon, where the state Constitution guarantees reproductive rights, including free abortions, that aren’t touched by the ruling. Still, the landmark decision issued Friday in Washington, D.C., will affect Oregon. Reproductive health care providers have been preparing for […] The post Supreme Court abortion decision: What happens in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State needs information about water use to manage it

Like other western states, Oregon has a water department – the Department of Water Resources – and extensive water law and regulation, and there’s a reason for this. Water is an essential resource, our lives depend on it, and ensuring we have water available means regulating it intelligently.  To do that, we need information, and […] The post State needs information about water use to manage it appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicholas Kristof
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Planned Parenthood to open east Oregon clinic, rallies planned to protest Supreme Court decision

Planned Parenthood is increasing staff at Oregon clinics, boosting telemedicine programs across the state and opening a clinic in Ontario in eastern Oregon, the organization announced Friday. Anne Udall, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Columbia Willamette in Portland, said the measures respond to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe V. […] The post Planned Parenthood to open east Oregon clinic, rallies planned to protest Supreme Court decision appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Supreme Court ruling expands states’ authority to prosecute crimes on tribal land

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that states can prosecute non-Native people who commit crimes against a Native person on tribal lands, a dramatic move for tribal sovereignty that undoes decades of practice. Victor Manuel Castro-Huerta, who is non-Native, was sentenced to 35 years in prison stemming from a 2015 child neglect conviction in […] The post Supreme Court ruling expands states’ authority to prosecute crimes on tribal land appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Idaho’s trigger law will abolish abortions 30 days after SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

In a 6-3 ruling, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that determined a person’s constitutional right to seek an abortion, a move that will make abortion illegal in nearly all cases in 13 states, including Idaho, Utah and Wyoming. The decision follows a report in early May in Politico signaling the court […] The post Idaho’s trigger law will abolish abortions 30 days after SCOTUS ruling overturning Roe v. Wade appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
IDAHO STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s nursing board faces backlog of applications amid nursing shortage

While most state employees took a day off to celebrate Juneteenth on Monday, managers at Oregon’s Nursing Board processed license applications. The board has a backlog of more than 2,000 applications. At the end of the month, thousands of emergency licenses will expire. Throughout the pandemic, the state has issued nearly 9,000 emergency licenses to […] The post Oregon’s nursing board faces backlog of applications amid nursing shortage appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Yachats News
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon’s Environmental Quality Department chief announces retirement

Director Richard Whitman (Oregon Department of Environmental Quality) Richard Whitman, the director of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality, announced Wednesday that he will retire at year’s end. The decision was not a sudden one, according to Harry Esteve, a department spokesperson.  “He’s 65, about to turn 66, and he’s been in state government for […] The post Oregon’s Environmental Quality Department chief announces retirement appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Forest collaboratives in Oregon that bring together various interests are working

In a recent opinion piece, Rob Klavins of Oregon Wild cites five different restoration projects as evidence that collaborative efforts across eastern Oregon are eroding environmental protections, decimating forests, and silencing environmental dissent as “extractive interests” take over collaborative groups. Klavins is not telling the truth about forests or collaborative groups. Klavins claims the Wallowa-Whitman […] The post Forest collaboratives in Oregon that bring together various interests are working appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon

A national celebration of the end of slavery that has its Oregon roots in a shipyard in the 1940s will be a state holiday for the first time this year. For more than 150 years, African-American communities have celebrated June 19, or Juneteenth, the anniversary of the day in 1865 that Union troops finally arrived […] The post For the first time, Juneteenth is a state holiday in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Republican congressman says he never asked colleague to pursue pardon for him

U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz said Friday that he was unaware that a colleague had recommended a presidential pardon for his Jan. 6, 2021, vote to challenge the 2020 election results in Pennsylvania. Bentz, Oregon’s lone Republican in Congress, was one of 138 representatives who objected to counting the Pennsylvania election results in the 2020 presidential […] The post Oregon Republican congressman says he never asked colleague to pursue pardon for him appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Keizer-area Senate nominee’s sudden step down raises eyebrows

A state representative who couldn’t win her primary for Congress could get a second chance at elected office in a move unsettling Oregon Democratic party politics.  Rep. Teresa Alonso Leon, who has represented Woodburn since 2017, came in seventh in a crowded Democratic primary for Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District last month. Her friend and […] The post Keizer-area Senate nominee’s sudden step down raises eyebrows appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
WOODBURN, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Georgia, Arizona GOP officials to testify before Jan. 6 panel

The fourth Jan. 6 hearing on Tuesday will focus on pressure put by President Donald Trump and his allies on state officials in Georgia, Arizona and elsewhere to overturn the 2020 presidential election results. The U.S. House hearing will include live testimony from Republican officials in those states, committee aides said Monday. It begins at […] The post Georgia, Arizona GOP officials to testify before Jan. 6 panel appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
ARIZONA STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

‘Blue dog’ days may be over in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District

The Blue Dog Democrats in Congress for years have attached themselves to a piece of hard political logic: If you run toward the center, instead of toward the left, you’ll pick up more votes in districts considered competitive between Republicans and Democrats. That idea, accepted and rejected with equal fervor in various parts of American […] The post ‘Blue dog’ days may be over in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Addiction center for teens in Oregon reopens despite long odds

They turned a blackboard into a giant welcome sign with flowers, curly cues and positive messages. The employees at Rimrock Trails in Prineville also prepared welcome baskets with art supplies, food and an MP3 player. When the first teenager arrived, the aides and counselors were ready and eager. The day of celebration in mid-April marked […] The post Addiction center for teens in Oregon reopens despite long odds appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PRINEVILLE, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Salem, OR
851
Followers
505
Post
106K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon Capital Chronicle, founded in 2021, is a professional, nonprofit news organization. We focus on deep and useful reporting on Oregon state government, politics and policy. Staffed by experienced journalists, the Capital Chronicle helps readers understand how those in government are using – or abusing – their power, what’s happening to taxpayer dollars, and how citizens can stake a bigger role in big decisions. Our journalists believe in fair, honest reporting that is also fearless. We are here to serve only the interests of Oregonians – no party, no business power, no private beneficiary. We are accountable to our readers for our performance. We strive for accuracy, but Oregon Capital Chronicle also is honest about its mistakes and promptly corrects them. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors guides the future of Oregon Capital Chronicle. Support through tax-deductible donations allows us to retain our independence – and to grow to serve Oregon with even more important journalism that otherwise is disappearing too fast. Oregon Capital Chronicle is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Capital Chronicle retains full editorial independence, meaning decisions about news and coverage are made by Oregonians for Oregonians.

 https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy