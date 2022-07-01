ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Seaport’s Pasta Beach restaurant reopens with new menu, ambiance

By ReportWire
reportwire.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe restaurant is back nearly three years after a fire forced it to close. Nearly three years after being forced to shutter due to a fire, Pasta Beach‘s Rowes Wharf location reopened on June 25 with a reimagined restaurant, an updated menu, and new chefs. 8 new restaurants...

reportwire.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston Globe

Tiffani Faison’s Orfano closes in the Fenway

The Italian American restaurant was modern and timeless. Orfano, the Italian American restaurant in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood from chef and restaurateur Tiffani Faison, has closed its doors for good, a source close to the restaurant confirmed to Boston.com. The restaurant’s last day of operation was Thursday. The “whimsical”...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Bertucci's Launches Promo With 80's Prices In July

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — How would you like to take a trip back to an 80's pizza parlor to eat on an 80's budget?. With food prices hitting record painful highs, the nostalgia may seem more appealing than ever, and Somerville-based Italian chain Bertucci's is launching a promo on four days this month, where the restaurant will dust off some 80's menu items — and their 80's pricing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Restaurants
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
Boston Magazine

This Somerville Couple Hosted Their Dream Nuptials at Olio in Peabody

The two teachers customized Jewish traditions to involve both families on their big day. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect New England wedding. For teachers Jessie Belfer and Rose Barrett, rescheduling a wedding during a...
PEABODY, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

Kelly’s Roast Beef Coming to Salem

Kelly’s Roast Beef has recently signed a commitment with three franchisee partners to build up to 43 units with an additional six restaurants within the greater New England area including Salem. “Kelly’s Roast Beef has been a staple within the Boston community for over 70 years. During that time,...
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

Food Truck Friday: North Shore Beefie Boys

IPSWICH -- Peter Nikolakopoulus says he has roast beef running through his veins. He basically grew up in the restaurant industry."[My parents] wanted us to do everything but the restaurant business. You know I went to college, I was a financial adviser after college but it's in my blood. I've been making roast beef sandwiches since I was 12," Nikolakopoulus said.His food truck, North Shore Beefie Boys, is a play on the popular 80s rap group.The beef was Peter's passion. So he dove into the deep waters of the North Shore and roast beef sandwiches. The Beefie Boys food truck...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Pasta Sauce#Italy#Pastas#Food Drink#Seaport#Michelin Star#Plin Di Gamberi E
nbcboston.com

Tiffani Faison's Orfano in Boston's Fenway Neighborhood Is Apparently Closing

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. An award-winning Boston chef and restaurateur appears to be closing one of her dining spots. According to four sources within the restaurant/hospitality industry (including one with a connection to the dining spot itself), Orfano in the Fenway section of Boston is shutting down, with all four sources saying that today is apparently its last day in operation, while a check within its reservations section seems to confirm this, as reservations are only being taken for tonight and that starting tomorrow and for all days that follow, there is no online availability. Tiffani Faison, who is a four-time nominee for the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Northeast (including for Orfano) and who recently won the Food Network's "Tournament of Champions," is behind the Brookline Avenue spot, and she also runs Sweet Cheeks, Fool's Errand, and the now-closed Tiger Mama which is reportedly going to be reconcepted.
BOSTON, MA
belmontonian.com

What’s Open/Closed This 4th Of July, Trash Delayed A Day, Where Are The Fireworks Close To Belmont

Today, Monday, July 4 is when the country observes Independence Day, which the country commemorates the signing of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. Although the holiday wasn’t made an official nation-wide holiday until 1870 (and not a paid holiday for federal workers until 1941), Massachusetts has recognized the day as an official state holiday since 1781.
BELMONT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wgbh.org

Out on Boston harbor, a tale of a whale watch

There’s a rare, enchanted moment naturalist Laura Lilly hopes for whenever she leads a whale watch — when a whale gets close enough and looks right at the boat, gazing at the people who came to marvel at it. “We've seen breaching, we've seen open mouth feeding, all...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Firefighters battle 3-alarm blaze in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a monstrous blaze in Somerville Monday evening. The fire erupted at the corner of Broadway and Russell at approximately 5:30 and was quickly named a three-alarm blaze by fire officials. There has not been any word any injuries. This is a developing story;...
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

Lucci's Market in Wilmington sold after 66 years

WILMINGTON - It's the end of an era for one of Wilmington's most beloved stores and delis.With owners John and Susan retiring, Lucci's Market will now be under new management. The Lucci family has owned the store since it opened in 1956. Lucci's is a staple in the heart of Wilmington attracting visitors with its delicious subs, including some who have shopped there for generations. "I've been coming here forever. My kids have been eating here for years and it's disappointing seeing John leave, but he did his time," said Paul Nowell of Winchester. "I'm really kind of sad," said Joanie Walsh. "It's the end of an era I think." 
WILMINGTON, MA
FUN 107

Win Two Tickets to New Kids on the Block in Boston

We just gave a bigger-than-life prize to one lucky New Kids on the Block fan: 10 tickets to one of the group's two shows at TD Garden in July. NKOTB's Mixtape Tour 2022 is a nostalgia machine, also featuring Rick Astley, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. This is can't-miss stuff. You think we'd really stop at 10 tickets?
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy