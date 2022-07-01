ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Plan ahead, stay safe: VDOT lifts lane closures for Fourth of July weekend

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

(WFXR) — Are you ready to enjoy a smooth cruise to summer sun and fireworks fun this holiday weekend? So are 42 million other Americans , according to AAA travel predictions.

In order to help travelers make it to their destinations safely over Fourth of July weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says it will suspend many highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads across the Commonwealth from noon on Friday, July 1 until noon on Tuesday, July 5.

While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, VDOT says motorists may still run into the remaining semi-permanent work zones, as well as delays, over the course of the weekend.

Nation braces for miserable travel weekend as canceled flights stack up

You can find a full list of those lane closures on VDOT’s website , but the closures in southwest and central Virginia, as well as major traffic information in other parts of the Commonwealth, are included below:

  • ALLEGHANY HIGHLANDS:
    • Craig County:
      • Route 311: Due to the bridge replacement over Meadow Creek, traffic is reduced to one lane with a temporary signal to control traffic, a width restriction of nine feet, a speed limit of 35 mph, and a signed detour in place on Allen Street.
  • HAMPTON ROADS:
    • I-64/I-264/I-564 high occupancy vehicle (HOV) Diamond Lanes:
      • HOV restrictions and express lanes tolls will be lifted on Monday, July 4.
    • The 64 Express Lanes in Norfolk may be used at no cost to motorists outside of normal operating hours.
    • I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT):
      • Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT.
      • If traveling to Virginia Beach, take I-664 South to the MMMBT, then take the Portsmouth/Norfolk exit (exit 15A) to I-264 East to Virginia Beach.
    • Travel to the Outer Banks:
      • Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 South, take I-64 West to exit 292 and Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17; keep left to continue to the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168); and take Nags Head/Great Bridge (exit 291B) to the Outer Banks.
  • LYNCHBURG AND CENTRAL VIRGINIA:
    • Amherst County:
      • Route 682: With the realignment of Woody’s Lake Road, there will be a road closure and detour in place.
    • Campbell County:
      • Route 29 (Airport Bridge): The northbound bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad is being replaced, so the right shoulder will be closed throughout the work zone.
    • Lynchburg:
      • Route 29 (Jumbo’s Bridges): Due to the replacement of northbound and southbound bridges over Norfolk Southern Railroad, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in the northbound work zone.
    • Nelson County:
      • Route 60: Crews are rehabilitating the bridge over the James River, so traffic is limited to one lane with a width restriction of 11-feet; the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph; and signals, signs, and message boards are in place.
  • NEW RIVER VALLEY:
    • Bland County:
      • I-77: Improvements are being made at on- and off-ramps at exit 64, as well as repairs to bridges over Route 61 and Clear Fork Creek.
    • Carroll County:
      • Route 58 West: The bridge over Crooked Creek is being replaced between Route 822 and Route 887 in the Woodlawn area, so is reduced to one lane in both directions at Glendale Drive.
    • Pulaski County/Montgomery County:
      • I-81 over the New River: Due to the replacement of the northbound bridge at the border between Pulaski County and Montgomery County, northbound traffic is being switched to a new bridge; lane, ramp, and shoulder closures are in place between mile marker 103 and mile marker 105; the speed limit is reduced to 60 mph; and the width restriction is 11 feet.
    • Wythe County:
      • I-77: Cove Creek Bridges are being replaced between mile marker 44 and mile marker 42, so expect an altered traffic pattern in both directions on I-77.
  • NORTHERN VIRGINIA:
    • All HOV restrictions on I-66 and rush-hour tolls on the 66 Express Lanes inside the Beltway will be lifted on Monday, July 4.
    • Find directional schedules for the reversible 95 and 395 express lanes, as well as information for the 495 Express Lanes by clicking here .
  • ROANOKE VALLEY:
    • Botetourt County:
      • I-81 rest area: The Troutville rest area facility, ramps, and parking lot at mile marker 158 on I-81 South are closed until early September.
    • Roanoke City:
      • 13th Street SE: Due to safety improvements, southbound 13th Street traffic will be detoured using Norfolk Avenue onto 12th Street onto Tazewell Avenue, but northbound 13th Street is open to traffic. The speed limit is 25 mph, with flaggers possible.
    • Roanoke County:
      • I-81: While crews work on widening the road in both directions between exits 137 and 141, barrier walls are in place, as well as nighttime lane closures, daytime shoulder closures, and an 11-foot width restriction.
      • Route 311/419 at Hanging Rock: Due to roundabout construction, lane closures and a detour are in place, along with a road closure restricting drivers from making left turns onto Route 311 and accessing Route 419.
  • SOUTHSIDE VIRGINIA:
    • Halifax County:
      • Route 501/Route 610: Safety improvements are being made in the form of additional passing lanes, so Route 501 southbound traffic will be detoured via Route 610 Murphy Grove Road with a one-way traffic pattern; a Route 501 northbound one-way traffic pattern will be in place from the southern intersection of Route 501 and Route 610 to the northern intersection of those roads; and the speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph in the work zone at all times.
    • Henry County:
      • Route 220: Safety improvements are being made in the southbound direction from the border of Virginia and North Carolina to Route 688, which means a left lane closure is in place.
    • Patrick County:
      • Route 58: There is road work along the Lover’s Leap area, so flagging operations are possible.
    • Pittsylvania County:
      • Route 29: Due to the rehabilitation of the bridge over Banister River, traffic is restricted to one northbound and southbound lane while the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph.

You can find information about offers information about construction, traffic, incidents, congestion, and weather, as well as access traffic cameras, by using VDOT’s free mobile 511 app , visiting 511Virginia.org , or calling 511 from any phone.

If you want to report a road problem or get answers to transportation questions, you are asked to call VDOT’s Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

What are the best — and worst — times to travel Fourth of July weekend?

VDOT’s interactive travel-trends map uses historical data to show the peak congestion periods expected on the Commonwealth’s interstates during the Fourth of July holiday period. While it cannot precisely predict when congestion will occur this year, it can still help Virginia motorists avoid travel when roads have historically been busiest, according to officials.

Based on the traffic data, Friday, and Saturday are expected to be the busiest travel days, with heavy congestion expected throughout the day on I-95 in both directions between Richmond and Northern Virginia. Heavy congestion is also expected on these two days on I-77 northbound from midday to evening. Congestion is also expected on Monday throughout the Commonwealth, including I-81 in the Shenandoah area. Motorists can also expect traffic in the Hamptons Roads area over the entire holiday weekend on I-64 in both directions, approaching and in the tunnel.

Statement released on June 24, 2022 by the Virginia Department of Transportation
DMV, VSP urge safe, sober July 4th celebrations for drivers

With millions of motorists expected to be on the roads over the next few days, VDOT urges you to do your part to make this a safe travel weekend for everyone:

  • If you plan to drink, have a designated driver.
  • Buckle up and make sure all kids and car seats are secured.
  • It’s unlawful in Virginia to hold a communication device while driving, so put the phone down, use a hands-free option when possible, or stop your vehicle in a safe location
  • Keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you
  • Use your signals for lane changes and turns.
  • Don’t leave children, older people or pets in parked cars for any amount of time because vehicles can heat up at a dangerously fast rate on hot days
  • Don’t drive distracted and don’t be afraid to speak up if someone else is doing so.
