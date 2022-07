Buckeyes past, present and (potentially) future descended upon Ohio Dominion University to show their skills on the hardwood this past Sunday. As part of the Kingdom League summer ball tournament, running each week through mid-August, hoopers of varying degrees of age, experience and skill level took part in four games over the weekend. Of particular note was a slew of current Ohio State players, including returning center Zed Key, redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler and true freshmen Bruce Thornton, Brice Sensabaugh and Felix Okpara.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO