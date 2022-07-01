Paolo Nutini backed out of asking Danielle Haim to sing on ‘Acid Eyes’ because he feared rejection

Last month, I spent £179 on an Antler suitcase that broke on its first trip. It is now unusable, but Antler has not responded to my five email complaints. It does not have a phone line and has also ignored my messages via social media. I am now lumbered with a large broken object that I do not have space to keep in my small flat. But, if I throw it away, I will not be able to claim a refund or replacement. I naively believed that Antler was a trustworthy British brand that makes quality products, but looking at online reviews it would appear that many others are in the same position.

LIFESTYLE ・ 53 MINUTES AGO