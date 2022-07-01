ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paolo Nutini backed out of asking Danielle Haim to sing on ‘Acid Eyes’ because he feared rejection

By Charlotte Krol
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaolo Nutini has said that he was too worried to ask Danielle Haim to feature on his new song ‘Acid Eyes‘ in case she rejected the offer. The Scottish singer-songwriter admitted in a new interview that he had the main Haim singer in mind for his latest single but was too...

NME

Watch Drake join the Backstreet Boys onstage during ‘I Want It That Way’

Drake made a special appearance during the Backstreet Boys‘ show on Saturday night (July 2), joining them for ‘I Want It That Way’. The iconic boyband were performing in Drake’s hometown of Toronto where they brought the singer out for the classic 1999 hit, after introducing him as “the sixth member”. Watch footage from the concert below.
NME

Cat Burns and Sam Smith bring electrifying performance of ‘Go’ to ‘Corden’

Cat Burns and Sam Smith brought their new single ‘Go’ to The Late Late Show With James Corden last week – check out the performance below. ‘Go’ reached Number Two in the UK singles chart upon its release earlier this year, and the pair came together for a live performance of the track as part of Corden’s London residency of his late-night show.
womansday.com

Meghan Markle Shared a Video of Archie Dancing With Her and Being a Scene Stealer During His First Event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's four-month-old son came out for his very first royal tour event ever this morning: His meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka. Plenty of photos were taken by press, but Meghan shared the best behind-the-scenes moment on her SussexRoyal Instagram this evening. She and Archie danced together; everyone is smiling; and the video is so cute, it'll make today feel a little less stressful for a moment.
NME

Watch Lauryn Hill join Wyclef Jean onstage at Essence festival to perform Fugees songs

Lauryn Hill made a surprise guest appearance during Wyclef Jean‘s set at Essence festival on Friday night (July 1), joining him to perform four Fugees songs. Hill appeared about half an hour into Jean’s set at the New Orleans event, with the two launching into their famous cover of Lori Lieberman’s ‘Killing Me Softly With His Song’, ‘How Many Mics’, ‘Fu-Gee-La’ and ‘Ready Or Not’. Check out some fan-shot footage of the performance below.
NME

Aerosmith’s Stephen Tyler is out of rehab

It’s been reported that Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler is out of rehab. In May, the band announced that the vocalist had voluntarily checked into a rehab facility. “As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years,” Aerosmith wrote at the time. “After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery.”
NME

Wyclef Jean on Fugees reunion tour: “We’re the hip-hop Grateful Dead”

Wyclef Jean has compared the Fugees to The Grateful Dead after confirming the group would be rescheduling their reunion tour. The hugely influential hip-hop group – Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel – announced in September 2021 that they would reunite for a 2021 world tour celebrating 25 years of their classic 1996 album ‘The Score’.
NME

Elliot Page shares new passport photo following transition

Elliot Page has proudly revealed his new passport photo, telling fans he couldn’t be happier with the image. The Umbrella Academy star, who came out as transgender in 2020 with an open letter, took to Instagram on Sunday (July 3) to share the snap. He captioned the image: “Never...
NME

Day6’s Young K unveils stripped-down cover of Oasis’ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’

Day6 vocalist Young K has shared a stunning rendition of Oasis’ 1996 single ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’. Filmed in a garden, the video features Young K performing a stripped-down version of the song while accompanied by a guitarist. “And so, Sally can wait / She knows it’s too late as we’re walking on by / Her soul slides away / But don’t look back in anger, I heard you say,” he sings in the chorus.
The Guardian

Antler has been totally silent over my £179 broken suitcase

Last month, I spent £179 on an Antler suitcase that broke on its first trip. It is now unusable, but Antler has not responded to my five email complaints. It does not have a phone line and has also ignored my messages via social media. I am now lumbered with a large broken object that I do not have space to keep in my small flat. But, if I throw it away, I will not be able to claim a refund or replacement. I naively believed that Antler was a trustworthy British brand that makes quality products, but looking at online reviews it would appear that many others are in the same position.
NME

Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Hayley Kiyoko

Hayley Kiyoko doesn’t just have fans; she has disciples. Okay, that’s a slight exaggeration, but the L.A. singer-songwriter is called “Lesbian Jesus” by stans who appreciate the authentic queer representation in her music. The way she casually sings about same-sex attraction on her 2015 breakthrough hit ‘Girls Like Girls’ – “Girls like girls, like boys do, nothing new,” – made her an instant favourite on gay Twitter.
The Guardian

Lapvona by Ottessa Moshfegh review – a grim fairytale

Once a provocation, it is now a commonplace to lament the thinness of likability as an aesthetic criterion. In a forum on the subject in the New Yorker in 2013, Margaret Atwood warned that “the qualities we appreciate in a character are not the same as those we would look for in a college roommate”. Less frequently lamented but perhaps equally perilous are the pitfalls of concentrated unlikability, elevated into an end in itself. Are characters who are defiantly disagreeable for the sake of sheer perversity preferable to their more approachable counterparts? If we shouldn’t read about someone solely because he would make a respectful college roommate, always taking out the trash and tidying the shelves, should we read about someone solely because he would make a bad cohabitant?
NME

Olivia Rodrigo covers Natalie Imbruglia at surprise intimate Manchester performance

Olivia Rodrigo made a surprise intimate performance in Manchester last night (July 3) following her huge gig in the city – see footage below. The star was playing a show at the Apollo in the city last night as part of her UK/European tour behind debut album ‘Sour’, and after the show she headed to the tiny Bunny Jackson’s bar for a special performance.
