BLACKPINK will release new music next month, according to their record label, with a sprawling world tour also on the cards for later in the year. It’s unclear exactly what, or how much new material will be released in August, however in a press release from YG Entertainment (via Billboard), it’s confirmed that BLACKPINK are in the “final stages of recording a new album”. The group – which consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa – released their first full-length effort, ‘THE ALBUM’, in October 2020.

MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO