Sturgis City Commission approves loan to keep local hospital open

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - You can’t buy much for $1 these days, but that was the price of a long, skinny parcel of real estate off Burdette Street that St. Joseph County agreed to sell to the University of Notre Dame on Tuesday. The university currently owns...
A 37-year-old man with a medical issue somehow was able to shut down traffic on the U.S.-131 expressway for several hours at the 50-mile marker near the Plainwell/Otsego exit Sunday evening. Deputies from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Otsego Police Department and Plainwell Department of Public...
Our lack of rain so far this summer has one positive benefit, a lack of mosquitoes. Mosquitoes need standing water to lay their eggs, and for the most part, we haven't had that yet. With the rain we're getting this week, that could be the spark to get the season going for these pests.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — South Bend’s mayor was hospitalized after undergoing an unexpected surgery. Mayor James Mueller’s office says the surgery was performed Friday by Memorial Hospital’s cardiothoracic team. A statement from the mayor’s office said he was expected to be released from the hospital in a few days and make a full recovery.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – The body of a 68-year-old Niles man was recovered Monday, July 4, near a boat slip in the Morrison Channel, St. Joseph police said. Michael Grant went missing late Saturday, July 2, at Pier 33 in the channel off the St. Joseph River. He was...
If you've made a Meijer run in Three Rivers lately, you've probably noticed some activity near the store. More specifically, there's a big construction project going on next to the store on Broadway Road. Naturally, curiosity has gotten the best of Three Rivers residents who are wondering what the fuss is all about.
ANGOLA, Ind. — Three people avoided injury after being thrown from an exploding jet ski on a lake in northeast Indiana on Monday. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were called to Jimmerson Lake, located in Steuben County, after a personal watercraft exploded with three people on board at around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
BANGOR TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The passenger in a vehicle that crash into a tree in the 61000 block of 46th Avenue in Van Buren County’s Bangor Township is in critical condition after rescue crews had to cut the man out of the vehicle. The accident happened...
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan State Police need your help finding a man, after issuing an endangered missing advisory for 28-year-old John Robertson. Robertson was last seen in the 700 block of Hickory St. on a date not specified by police. A vehicle he may have been driving was found...
MILFORD — A home occupied by the Pete Gawthrop family and Van Patton family at 8229 Old SR 15, Milford, was destroyed by fire early Tuesday morning, July 5. The occupants of the home were able to escape without injury. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the families.
It turns out the stunt driver killed in an explosion during an air show in Battle Creek, last weekend, was also scheduled to perform in Goshen. Professional racer and stunt driver Chris Darnell died at an Air Show in Battle Creek as thousands looked on and saw the blast. Darnell...
KINDERHOOK TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – It’s not known yet what caused a residential structure fire on Tuesday morning at 504 Iyopawa Road but Lakeland Fire Chief Dave Smith speculated it might have been caused by lightning from a thunderstorm that went through Branch County earlier in the morning.
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. -- A man who went missing Saturday night at Pier 33 in St. Joseph was found dead on Monday. The body of 68-year-old Michael Grant was located in the Morrison Channel near slip 21 by the Berrien County Sheriff Department Marine Division and Great Lakes Drone Company.
HASTINGS, MI – A 37-year-old man is believed to have drowned early Sunday after he did not resurface in a Southwest Michigan lake. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3, at Little Pine Lake in Hope Township, about 6 miles south of Hastings. Around that time,...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. -- A South Haven man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly boating under the influence of alcohol on the Black River, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. Marine deputies were on patrol on Saturday when they stopped a 2021 Chaparral pleasure craft for operating...
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. -- On Saturday around 11:30 p.m., a 68-year-old Niles man left his friends and family to use the restroom at Pier 33 near slip 41, and did not return, according to the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety. The man has been identified as Michael Grant, according...
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Goshen man is dead after a crash early Tuesday morning in Elkhart County. Police were called to the intersection of Country Road 42 and County Road 31 just after midnight. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2006 Dodge Charger was traveling east on County Road 42 and a 2012 Chrysler 300 was heading north on County Road 31 when the Dodge Charger disregarded a stop sign and hit the driver side of the Chrysler 300.
Two Chicago residents were arrested Friday, July 1 after a traffic stop in the area of Pennsylvania Avenue and Liberty Street in Plymouth. A Plymouth Police Department officer conducted the traffic stop just before midnight for a traffic infraction. Police say the driver, 56-year-old Edmidio Armas, was investigated for operating the vehicle while intoxicated and resisted arrest. A passenger in the vehicle, 26-year-old Usvaldo Armas, allegedly battered another Plymouth Police Department officer and also resisted arrest, according to the report.
Hawkins, Indiana may not be a real place, but Indiana still definitely has more than its fair share of mysterious, bizarre, and paranormally active locations. “In the 17 years I’ve been doing this I have investigated some of the most haunted locations in the United States. That being said, some of the most active locations I have ever seen have been right here in our own community.” Greg Steffe testified.
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. – A two-year-old who went missing on C.R. 30 on Monday night was found safe, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 8:27 p.m., deputies were notified of a missing two-year-old child from a residence in the 30000 block of C.R. 30. Deputies at the...
