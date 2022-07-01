ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing person off of New Bedford, Martha’s Vineyard

By Michael Silvia
newbedfordguide.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Friday morning the U.S. Coast Guard began searching for a person in the water and believed to be somewhere between Nomans Island, which is south of...

www.newbedfordguide.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

Fisherman Overboard Between New Bedford and Martha’s Vineyard

The Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for a fisherman who went overboard somewhere off the coast of Martha's Vineyard early Friday morning. U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Ryan Noel said crew members called in the emergency at 1:39 a.m. Friday, after three crewmembers on the fishing vessel Susan Rose realized the last time they had seen their fourth crewman was around midnight.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
capecod.com

New details: Boating accident leaves one person with serious injuries

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Fire Department was dispatched, at 5:14 PM Sunday evening, to a report of a leg injury to a boater in Barnstable Harbor. Barnstable Fire Department responded in M-219; their 25-foot SAFE boat and with an ambulance. Initial reports were that the boat was headed into Blish Point with the patient, however the boat was experiencing engine trouble and unable to make it back to the harbor.
BARNSTABLE, MA
capecod.com

Crash on Route 3 before Sagamore Bridge injures one, slows traffic

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash on Route 3 before the Sagamore Bridge about 9 AM Sunday morning injured one person and slowed traffic. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Cape Wide News was created...
ACCIDENTS
capecod.com

New True Crime Book Examines Cape Cod Serial Killer

TRURO – Best-selling author Casey Sherman has written a new book about a murder case involving a serial killer on Cape Cod in the 1960’s who committed crimes in Truro and Provincetown. Sherman’s new book, Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, explores the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Coast Guard#Missing Person#Us Coast Guard#Vineyard#The U S Coast Guard#Piw#Coast Guard Sta Menemsha
Turnto10.com

Shots fired during New Bedford mental health check

NEW BEDFORD, M.A. (WJAR) — New Bedford police responded to a wellness check for a suicidal man Saturday night when shots were suddenly fired. Patrol units responded to King Village East apartments to check the welfare of a tenant, but could not contact him. When police entered the apartment,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Multiple Massachusetts Fire Departments battle huge fire involving landscaping materials

“Friday night’s fire was a long, challenging, and labor-intensive operation beginning around 1800 with units clearing around 0200 that morning. A fire broke out on Ryco’s property at 481 Wareham Street in their tenant’s agresource material yard. The multi-alarm fire involved our community partners from Raynham Fire Department Lakeville, MA Fire Department, Wareham Fire Department, Halifax Fire Department, Bridgewater Fire Department, Plympton Fire department, Carver Fire Department, Massachusetts Department of Fire Services, and Brewster Ambulance Service.
WAREHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
capecod.com

Car vs pole crash closes section of Carriage Shop Road in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth sometime after 4:30 PM Saturday. The crash which also took out a fire hydrant happened on Carriage Shop Road near Atkinson Road. The occupants were out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped injury. Eversource was notified to replace the pole while the Falmouth Water Department was advised to fix the hydrant. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
FALMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

Portsmouth police search for missing man believed to be endangered

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WLNE) — Portsmouth police said Friday they are searching for a missing man who’s believed to be endangered. Police said 31-year-old Luke Benoit was last seen on June 28 after making “concerning statements” to his family. He was last spotted in the Boyd’s Lane...
1420 WBSM

Fall River Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested at Dartmouth Motel

FALL RIVER — Fall River police have arrested a city man suspected of robbing two different banks in the city earlier this week. Police said on Tuesday, a robbery took place at one of the city's St. Anne's Credit Union branches — then on Wednesday, another robbery occurred at the Rockland Trust bank on Brayton Avenue.
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Falmouth Police seek three people who may have witnessed a serious assault

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police would like your help with identifying the two males and a female depicted in the attached pictures. They may have been witnesses to a serious assault and battery. Please contact Det. Carpenter at 774-255-4527. Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim...
Turnto10.com

Bomb squad responds to domestic call in Newport

(WJAR) — A domestic call prompted the bomb squad to respond to a home in Newport on Thursday. The Newport Police Department responded to a home on Kay Street around 7:33 p.m. for a welfare check on a 26-year-old man who allegedly wanted to harm himself. Police say the...
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy