They may have only left with a single point, but there's definitely a case to view Atlanta United's two-game trip to New York in a positive light. The Five Stripes largely outplayed the New York Red Bulls - now top of the East - in midweek, even taking the lead through Josef Martinez's 75th-minute strike. Of course, Atlanta would succumb to their now customary lapses in concentration to concede twice in the final 10 minutes, snatching defeat from the jaws of victory in a match where they dominated 58% possession and had four shots on target compared to three from their hosts.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO