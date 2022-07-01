ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Melbourne, FL

Only Minor Injuries In A Florida Highway Crash After Semi-Truck Blows A Tire

By Local - Liz Shultz
 4 days ago

A crash that happened on Thursday on a Florida highway, could have easily been much worse, thankfully it wasn’t.

Rescue crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle accident on I-95 in West Melbourne on Thursday afternoon.

It was reported that the northbound tractor-trailer blew a tire pulling the truck into the median guardrail, and taking another vehicle with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SHaDT_0gRzGeB300
Source: BCFR

The two vehicles came to a stop in the median with the passenger vehicle being pinned between the trailer and the southbound guardrail.

According to officials, two occupants of the passenger vehicle were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other hazards were reported.

WPBF News 25

Vero Beach condominium building evacuated for fire

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A condo building in Vero Beach on the barrier island was evacuated Thursday for a fire. The Southwinds condominium complex is located in the 2200 block of North Southwinds Boulevard. According to the fire chief, the building had 15 units. Two were occupied at the...
VERO BEACH, FL
click orlando

Brevard County deputy takes own life, sheriff’s office says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County sheriff’s deputy died by suicide, officials said Friday, although few details have been released. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death. News 6 has decided not to name the deputy. Palm Bay police reportedly responded to the deputy’s home...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
