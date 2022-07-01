Only Minor Injuries In A Florida Highway Crash After Semi-Truck Blows A Tire

A crash that happened on Thursday on a Florida highway, could have easily been much worse, thankfully it wasn’t.

Rescue crews from Brevard County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle accident on I-95 in West Melbourne on Thursday afternoon.

It was reported that the northbound tractor-trailer blew a tire pulling the truck into the median guardrail, and taking another vehicle with it.

Source: BCFR

The two vehicles came to a stop in the median with the passenger vehicle being pinned between the trailer and the southbound guardrail.

According to officials, two occupants of the passenger vehicle were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. No other hazards were reported.

