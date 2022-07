North Carolina has hosted its share of drag races and air shows over the years, and the Shockwave jet truck was one of the few attractions that fit perfectly well at both. Shockwave was a novelty act. Three jet engines made it the fastest thing on wheels at most drag racing events, while at air shows it was often the only jet that never left the ground when it barreled down the runway at 300 mph or more.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO