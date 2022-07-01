Mild weather, traffic predicted for July 4th event

Fireworks over pond. Photo credit: RRM Design Group.

City shares weather forecast, traffic information

– The 2022 Fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park happens this Monday, July 4 with activities beginning at 2 p.m. The current weather forecast is mild, which could mean cool evening temperatures and large crowds. Attendees are encouraged to bring a jacket, carpool and be patient in traffic when leaving the park.

Parking is free but limited, so event organizers are encouraging attendees to carpool and/or take advantage of the RV parking area overlooking the park (see event map). The RV parking area will open at 1PM, first come first serve, no early admittance.

The Paso Robles Police Department encourages everyone to be safety-conscious and patient while attending this year’s event, especially after the fireworks. “Everyone should expect delays when leaving BSP – traffic will be heavy,” states Commander Tod Rehner. “Officers will be working hard to ensure everyone gets home as quickly and as safely as possible.”

The Paso Robles Fire Department reminds residents and visitors that no fireworks, other than approved public displays, are allowed in Paso Robles at any time. If you possess or use fireworks of any kind you may be issued a $1,000 fine and could be billed for emergency response.

The 4th of July celebration takes place from 2-10 p.m., with fireworks starting around 9:20 p.m.

Complete event information is available at www.prcity.com/July4.