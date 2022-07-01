ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Mild weather, traffic predicted for July 4th event

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472rE2_0gRzFKkq00
Fireworks over pond. Photo credit: RRM Design Group.

City shares weather forecast, traffic information

– The 2022 Fourth of July celebration at Barney Schwartz Park happens this Monday, July 4 with activities beginning at 2 p.m. The current weather forecast is mild, which could mean cool evening temperatures and large crowds. Attendees are encouraged to bring a jacket, carpool and be patient in traffic when leaving the park.

Parking is free but limited, so event organizers are encouraging attendees to carpool and/or take advantage of the RV parking area overlooking the park (see event map). The RV parking area will open at 1PM, first come first serve, no early admittance.

The Paso Robles Police Department encourages everyone to be safety-conscious and patient while attending this year’s event, especially after the fireworks. “Everyone should expect delays when leaving BSP – traffic will be heavy,” states Commander Tod Rehner. “Officers will be working hard to ensure everyone gets home as quickly and as safely as possible.”

The Paso Robles Fire Department reminds residents and visitors that no fireworks, other than approved public displays, are allowed in Paso Robles at any time. If you possess or use fireworks of any kind you may be issued a $1,000 fine and could be billed for emergency response.

The 4th of July celebration takes place from 2-10 p.m., with fireworks starting around 9:20 p.m.

Complete event information is available at www.prcity.com/July4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Paso Robles Daily News

State Parks awards grants to improve locally-operated parks

Recipients will use funding to enhance outdoor recreation facilities, such as soccer fields, picnic areas, parking lots. – California State Parks last week announced $4.6 million in grant funding from Proposition 68 to renovate aging infrastructure in need of repair within seven locally-operated California state parks. Awarded through the Locally Operated State Park Program, grant recipients will use funding to enhance outdoor recreation facilities, such as soccer fields, picnic areas, and parking lots.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles, CA
Government
Local
California Government
Paso Robles, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jake

Posted: 6:21 am, July 4, 2022 by Access Publishing. Loving, spunky Boxer mix is a staff favorite at Woods. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Jake from Woods Humane Society. Jake is a 7-year-old Boxer mix looking for his forever family. He is an all-American boy who will honorably love you and make you smile every day if you adopt him. He is a total butterball when people give him attention. He’s all about love and affection from people!
PASO ROBLES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bsp
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for June 28

Joseph William Huskey, age 85, of Atascadero, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Kyle Nathan Hoyt, age 24, of San Simeon, passed away on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.
Paso Robles Daily News

Missing juvenile last seen in South County

– On July 1, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call regarding a missing 15-year-old girl from Nipomo. Alilianna Trujillo is from Arizona and was visiting family members for the summer. She was last seen leaving a family member’s home in Nipomo on July 1. She has no known friends in the area. She does have family members living in the Santa Maria area.
NIPOMO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Paso Robles Daily News

Crowds pack Atascadero Lake Park for wine festival

Proceeds benefit the zoo, fire department, other beneficiaries. – The 25th Annual Atascadero Wine Festival packed Atascadero Lake Park from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday afternoon and evening. About 1300 people attended the festival. It featured local wine, beer, and distilled cider. The wine festival also included live bands, including Deja Vu, and Erin and the Earthquakes.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Pinot and Paella Festival awards proceeds to youth arts center

Donation facilitates more no-cost arts opportunities for local youth. – The Paso Pinot Producers, now formally The Beaune Rangers of Paso Robles, announced this week that the 17th annual Paso Pinot and Paella Festival proceeds were awarded to the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center. The organization received a major gift of $40,000 from the 2022 event proceeds. The grand return of this special event was attended by more than 500 pinot and paella lovers, along with 21 pinot producers and 14 paella chefs. The event was held on June 5 at Templeton Community Park in Templeton.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Heat advisory to go into effect Sunday morning

– A heat advisory will go into effect for San Luis Obispo County Interior Valleys and the San Luis Obispo County mountain areas as well as Cuyama Valley and Southern Salinas Valley starting at 10 a.m. Sunday and going until 8 p.m. Monday. High temperatures ranging from 95 to 107 are expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Democratic Club hosting masquerade fundraiser

Proceeds to support local candidates in bids for city council, school board. – The Paso Robles Democratic Club will be holding its annual fundraiser at the Paso Youth Arts Center on Saturday, July 9 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. There will be appetizers, wine, music, a silent auction, and games for both adults and kids. This event is family-friendly with several interactive kids activities available. The public is invited to come to peruse and bid on the vast selection of fun silent auction items, play your hand at a game of wine ring toss, and meet new community members who are committed to the continued progress and inclusion of all who live in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Update: Missing person found deceased

– The San Luis Obispo Police Department released the following update regarding the missing person who was found deceased:. SLOPD would like to thank the community for their concern for Jason Errecalde. Unfortunately, he has been found deceased. Our hearts go out to his family and friends, we are so sorry for this loss.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy