WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Although gas prices in Watertown remain above the national average and New York State average, prices have seen a drop over the past week. According to AAA Western and Central New York, the national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $4.80, which is down 10 cents from last Monday and down eight cents in one week since last Tuesday. The New York State average is $4.89 which is down seven cents since last Monday.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO