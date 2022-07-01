ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
35 Days of Blues: Waterfront Blues Festival is finally here

By Kohr Harlan, Jenny Young
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Music fans will flock to Tom McCall Waterfront Park all weekend for the return of the Waterfront Blues Festival !

It’s a 4-day festival featuring dozens of musicians and thousands of fans. There will also be plenty of food and drinks to enjoy at the shows.

Cheers! Portland bar nominated for best hotel bar in the U.S.

Kohr Harlan went out to the waterfront getting a preview of the festivities and the food.

