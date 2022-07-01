ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Virgil Abloh: ‘Figures Of Speech’” Exhibit Invites Viewers To “Question Everything”

By Irina Grechko
Refinery29
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion everything: This was the motto of the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh. It was also the thought running through my head as I walked through the Brooklyn Museum’s “Virgil Abloh: ‘Figures of Speech’" exhibit, prompted by a hanging flag expressing this sentiment. In 2019, I visited the first iteration of...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

 

Refinery29

Say Goodbye To Macy Gray — She Outed Herself As A TERF

On July 4, a day when selective freedom was celebrated in America, it was only fitting that Macy Gray chose to go on known bigot Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored and reveal herself as a transphobe on national television. After all, trans women in the U.S. are still fighting for their rights and for the freedom “Independence Day” claims all Americans are granted. In the controversial interview, Gray stated, “Just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman.” Gray’s statement is disappointing on a lot of levels, especially because it completely disregards the identity and humanity of all trans women, but also because Gray is a Black woman. Black trans women are being murdered at alarming rates around the world, and we’re coming off of the deadliest year for trans people on record. The womanhood of Black women is constantly called into question, and Black trans women are dying because of this ignorance. It’s frustrating to see the singer engage in the same violent rhetoric that upholds gender discrimination and marginalizes all Black women — including our trans sisters.
CELEBRITIES
Refinery29

“I Turned My Grandparents’ Interracial Love Story Into Music”: BEKA On Legacy, Identity & EP Your Skin

"I've really been exploring me, where I come from and how I came about," says BEKA, beaming over Zoom, all vibrant in her trademark red lip. "It felt important to put down in words this kind of deep revelation that I was having." The deepest of these revelations form part of the singer-songwriter's self-penned EP Your Skin, a collection of atmospheric, hope-filled pop, exploring themes of legacy and identity, beauty and self-confidence. We meet just before the EP’s release, during rehearsals with her band and before she joins electronic music duo HONNE on their world tour. BEKA is, as she puts it, "ecstatic". After a string of standout performances supporting acts like Laura Mvula and Griff, she’s more than ready to share the music she describes as a "magic, medicinal thing" that allowed her to heal.
MUSIC
Refinery29

Baby Hairs: Timeless Or Tired? Celebrity Hair Stylist Shelby Swain Weighs In

Fresh off Unbothered’s The Glow Up, the vertical’s first large-scale, in-person event in Atlanta, the hosts of the Go Off, Sis podcast are talking all things hair. Why? Because the ATL girls were giving everything from knotless braids to green wigs to butterfly locs to 36-inch bundles at the two-day event. The options were proudly on display, no matter if they DIY-ed that quick weave or booked a pro to pay the equivalent of a studio in Buckhead.
ATLANTA, GA
HuffPost

Travis Scott Pauses Show As Fans Climb On Venue Structure

Rapper Travis Scott paused his concert on Monday when fans began climbing on top of a venue structure. Scott was performing as part of a Fourth of July event with fellow rapper Meek Mill at New York’s Coney Art Walls on Monday. The concert occurred just days after the cancelation of Day N Vegas 2022, a Las Vegas music festival that would have marked Scott’s first festival appearance since the disastrous Astroworld Festival. He is facing a number of lawsuits over the Astroworld Festival, where 10 fans died and thousands of others were injured in November 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Refinery29

The Musicians Bringing Indigenous Languages To The Mainstream

Australia’s historical and ongoing treatment of First Nations people is embarrassing, disturbing, and downright shameful. Our understanding of First Australians’ communities, culture and language is lacklustre. We’re home to more than 250 Indigenous languages, including around 800 dialects, but many of these living languages are slowly dying out and face the threat of being lost.
MUSIC
Refinery29

The North Face Jacket That We Can’t Seem To Quit

Each year at the earliest sign of winter, the first North Face jacket — often a puffer, but sometimes a fleece — is spotted. Usually a celebrity wears one. Soon after, the jacket is seen everywhere during Fashion Month around the world, on off-duty models, street style photographers, and Instagram influencers alike. This continues until the warm days of spring, when the jacket usually disappears, and the cycle repeats itself. This year, however, we didn’t have to wait until the first day of winter for its debut. Instead, North Face’s stripe logo has been a constant throughout. More than ever before, the North Face puffer jacket is inescapable.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thebrag.com

‘Breakin” star Bruno ‘Pop N Taco’ Falcon dead at 58

Legendary hip-hop trailblazer and dancer Bruno “Pop N Taco” Falcon has died, according to his loved ones. Falcon’s sister, Diana Wolgamott, told TMZ that the Los Angeles-based breaker and choreographer passed away on Saturday at his Long Beach home. According to her, Falcon may have died from a possible heart attack.
LONG BEACH, CA

