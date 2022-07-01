ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Absolutely Roast Contestant for Mark Wahlberg Mix-Up

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
Following Wednesday night’s “Jeopardy!” episode, fans of the long-time running game show completely roasted contestant Halley Ryherd for her answer in the first round. She guessed incorrectly when she mixed up two hip-hop groups.

Decider reports that while answering from the “Chuck D, Times 3” category, “Jeopardy!” host, Mayim Bialik, gave this clue, “In the 1990s, Chuck D began fighting the power in this hip-hop group with Flavor Flav, a man who always knew what time it was.”

The “Jeopardy!” contestant quickly answered, “What is the Funky Bunch?” However, that was incorrect. Marky Mark, who now goes by Mark Wahlberg, led the Funky Bunch. Chuck D (AKA Carlton Douglas Ridenhour), is a member of Public Enemy.

In response to the mishap, “Jeopardy!” fans didn’t skip a beat when it came to roasting Ryherd for her answer. “This person on #Jeopardy just thought Chuck D was in the funky bunch,” one fan wrote. “She should get credit for being the most wrong she could possibly be. S– is amazing.”

However, Chuck D responded to the tweet by stating, “Everybody don’t know everything…. It’s why I introduce myself wherever I go and whoever I talk to… it’s just courtesy. But the sad thing is not knowing those other Chuck Ds.”

Despite her wrong answer in the first round, Ryherd managed to win during that episode.

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Halley Ryherd Opens Up About Her Game Show Journey

While speaking to the Des Moines Register, “Jeopardy!” contestant Halley Ryherd opened up about her experience on the game show. “I got a call on, of all days, April 1, from ‘Jeopardy!’” Ryherd recalled. “And I was thinking, ‘If this is my brother, I’m gonna kill you.”

However, Ryherd quickly caught on that the call was genuine and she was flown out to Culver City, California to record “Jeopardy!” episodes. She took on one-day champion Pete Chattrabhuti and Lauryl Tucker in her debut episode.

The Iowan took to her Twitter account to reveal one of her favorite moments on the show. “Getting to answer ‘What is Iowa?’ And steal from Pete on ‘Jeopardy!’ Is maybe one of my top five life moments,” she tweeted.

“I’m so glad you got to answer this one,” one of Ryherd’s supporters declared. Another one added, “I groaned when he rang in before you, but you got to sweep up!! Nice!”

When asked about her trivia experience before “Jeopardy!” Ryherd told the Des Moines Register, “I have always been a kind of trivia nerd. I was on the Quiz Bowl team at Southeast Polk High School. [Before that] I remember coming home and watching shows like ‘Where in Time is Carmen San Diego?’”

Ryherd ended her first game in the lead with $5,999. However, she ended up losing to philosophy professor Dave Bzdak in the next episode.

Comments / 2

Chris P Chicken
3d ago

those who are roasting someone for a wrong answer on jeopardy should keep their mouths shut until they become a contestant on jeopardy, I'm sure they couldn't have answered any questions correctly as much as she had. it's a fast paced game, people make mistakes, so shut up. let's see you go head to head with her in a trivia game and see who gets more questions correct.

Reply
5
