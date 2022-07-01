ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Rain chances increase through holiday weekend

By Erica Meyer
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some light spotty showers are moving through southwest Colorado and northwest New Mexico this morning, but all showers will come to an end throughout the morning. Skies will be partly cloudy, and more storms will develop in the mountains during the early afternoon. Showers and storms will move northeast off of the high terrain, into the Rio Grange Valley, plains and highlands during the mid afternoon and evening.

Some storms may be heavy, with strong winds, and the threat of flash flooding near the burn scars, as well as arroyos, rivers and streams today through the weekend. Storms will pop up in the high terrain during the early afternoons, moving off of the mountains by mid afternoon. Some showers and storms will even last through the overnight hours and into the mornings. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, be prepared with rain gear, and stay away from flash flood prone areas.

