Dark hues in its design understate the upbeat ambiance of St. James, the new restaurant at 2017 14th Street, NW, between U and V Streets in Washington, DC. Smiles and immediate warmth from the staff behind the bar and others scurrying around greet arriving diners. Owner Jeanine Prime has worked diligently to open St. James for almost a year. The grand opening in May has been welcomed by fans of the St. James’ sister restaurant Cane, which has a smaller footprint and menu catering primarily to takeout.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO