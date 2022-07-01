ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

National TV show that filmed at BOCES to air in July

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Capital Region BOCES student Francesco DelGallo will be featured on the national home improvement show “This Old House” in early July. In the segment, DelGallo shows host Kevin O’Connor how to weld, and talks through his creation of a pair of hockey goals.

    Photos courtesy Capital Region BOCES.
    Photos courtesy Capital Region BOCES.

Christopher Ermides, a producer and editor on the show, said air dates will vary by local PBS affiliate, but that the segment would likely air sometime near July 7. It will then become available on ROKU and other streaming services the Monday after the release. Local station airdates are available online . The episode featuring BOCES in number 4335.

Home improvement show films at Capital Region BOCES

The segment of the popular TV show was filmed in February in Don Mattoon’s welding lab at the Career and Technical School’s Albany campus. “Francesco did a great job with it. … There is also some nice footage of the classroom and students at work,” said Ermides.

DelGallo’s rise to national notoriety started in 2021 when he was approached by Evan Williamson, a teacher at Schalmont High School, to put his welding skills to work making goals for a backyard ice rink. Williamson is rebuilding the ice rink as part of a larger restoration of his 1864 Saratoga Springs home that will be featured on “This Old House” when it airs on PBS.

When Ermides and producers learned about DelGallo’s work on the ice rink goals, they wanted to include him. Filming for the episode took several months at Williamson’s house.

Kieran Rhodes advances on ‘America’s Got Talent’

DelGallo and Mattoon, as well as many of DelGallo’s former classmates, said they enjoyed being a part of the national TV show. “It was fun,” DelGallo said. “Nothing I ever thought I would be a part of – that’s for sure.”

