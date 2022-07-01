ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Home Prices Are at Record Highs: 1 Growth Stock to Buy Now

By Trevor Jennewine
Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExisting home prices in the U.S. hit a new high in May, and the situation may not improve any time soon. Elevated prices will likely spill over into demand for cheaper multifamily housing options. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...

The most recent S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index showed that home prices have continued to increase but at a slightly slower pace — “a 20.4% annual gain in April, down from 20.6% in the previous month,” S&P said. And according to the National Association of Realtors, the median home sale price in May was $407,600.
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates decrease. The average rate on 10-year fixed refinance also trailed off. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates overall have been increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend to generally continue through the remainder of this year -- though rates do fluctuate daily. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates three times and is poised to raise them further in 2022. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may only find higher rates as the year goes on. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
President Joe Biden is reportedly considering removing Chinese tariffs. Tech stocks reacted favorably today to the tariff news and falling bond yields. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
For the last two years, the U.S. housing market has been red hot. The pandemic boosted demand for houses, and in 2021, home sales were at their highest in 15 years. The historically low interest rates also tempted potential buyers. The situation, however, might be changing now, with mortgage rates touching higher highs. Real estate company Redfin has reported big drops in demand and price cuts. Does it expect a housing market correction?
Commodity prices are tumbling in the latest sign that the blistering rate of inflation might be leveling off. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, fell more than 8% on Tuesday and was trading at less than $100 per barrel for the first time since early May. Meanwhile, copper...
As the Federal Reserve boosts interest rates to beat inflation, all sorts of debt becomes more expensive. Much of the everyday focus may be on credit cards and mortgages. But amid the headlines noting that homebuyers are being priced out of their markets, that savings may be tested by the fact that putting food on the table has become harder as prices soar by double-digit percentage points — auto lending will feel a pinch too.
Consumers increasingly appreciate good value -- and will shop at new places to find it. Military spending is likely to swell again, extending an already-lengthy growth streak. A company investors couldn't steer away from enough finally trades at the right price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances saw their average rates decline. The average rates for 10-year fixed refinances also sank. Like mortgage rates, refinance rates overall have been increasing since the beginning of 2022, and we expect that trend to generally continue through the remainder of this year -- though rates do fluctuate daily. With inflation at a 40-year high, the Federal Reserve has already hiked interest rates three times and is poised to raise them further in 2022. Rate hikes increase the cost of borrowing money, and homeowners considering a refinance may only find higher rates as the year goes on. If you're looking to lower your monthly mortgage payment, it could be advantageous to lock in a rate sooner than later. Make sure to think about your goals and circumstances, and compare rates and fees to find a mortgage lender who can meet your needs.
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. What happened. Beyond Meat (BYND 6.70%) shareholders beat...
Oil prices fell sharply, closing at their lowest point in more than a month. However, oil companies are still cashing in on the relatively high prices for oil and refined products. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
