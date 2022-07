Righty Drew Hutchison is headed back to the Tigers for his third stint this season. Chris McCosky of the Detroit News reports that Hutchison’s contract will be selected this week so that he can start one of the final two games of the team’s current series against the Guardians. The Tigers will need to make a corresponding 40-man roster move to accommodate Hutchison’s selection back to the big leagues.

MLB ・ 17 HOURS AGO